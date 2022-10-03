ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

Comments / 2

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama policeman can’t be sued for shooting and killing neighbor, judge rules

A federal judge ruled that the assistant police chief of a small Alabama town cannot be sued for shooting and killing his unarmed neighbor two years ago. U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks last week ruled that Mason Adcock, the assistant chief in Luverne, is entitled to qualified immunity. She made the ruling in an opinion and order dismissing a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Channing Spivey.
LUVERNE, AL
elba-clipper.com

Elba Police arrest murder suspect

Elba Police made an arrest Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in the murder investigation of an Elba teen that was shot earlier in the week. Terrence Green, age 21, of Elba was arrested last Thursday evening and booked into the Coffee County Jail as the suspect in the murder of Jordan Marek, age 18, of Elba. Marek died late Monday night, Sept. 26, from a gunshot wound.
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail before noon Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on six criminal ethics violations. He faces six counts of Soliciting For The Purpose Of Corruptly Influencing Official Action, though specific allegations have...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO

ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
ARITON, AL
Troy Messenger

Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud

Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

1 dead following fiery Alabama ambulance crash

An ambulance driver had an apparent medical emergency in a fiery crash in Pike County that injured two passengers. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 231 near the 62 mile marker, about three miles south of Brundidge.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
CENTER POINT, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Inmates and family members indicted for alleged role in nationwide phone scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.
BESSEMER, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee County couple sentenced on drug, weapons charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County couple is headed to prison after they admitted to federal drug and gun charges. James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release. They were sentenced Tuesday on pleas entered this summer. A federal grand jury indicted...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
Comments / 0

