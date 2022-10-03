Read full article on original website
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
Man convicted of murder, fatally stabbed at Donaldson among 31 to die at the prison in 2022
A 29-year-old inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the inmate as Joseph Agee III. Agee was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of murder in the 2012...
Alabama policeman can’t be sued for shooting and killing neighbor, judge rules
A federal judge ruled that the assistant police chief of a small Alabama town cannot be sued for shooting and killing his unarmed neighbor two years ago. U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks last week ruled that Mason Adcock, the assistant chief in Luverne, is entitled to qualified immunity. She made the ruling in an opinion and order dismissing a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Channing Spivey.
18-year-old charged with capital murder in deadly shooting at Center Point apartment complex
An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the Thursday shooting death of a man at an eastern Jefferson County apartment complex. William Ayala Torres is charged in the killing of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers. Torres was booked into the county jail at 10:26 p.m. Thursday and remains behind bars.
Elba Police arrest murder suspect
Elba Police made an arrest Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in the murder investigation of an Elba teen that was shot earlier in the week. Terrence Green, age 21, of Elba was arrested last Thursday evening and booked into the Coffee County Jail as the suspect in the murder of Jordan Marek, age 18, of Elba. Marek died late Monday night, Sept. 26, from a gunshot wound.
Second inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson prison since Saturday
A 29-year-old inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility - the third to die since the weekend and the second knifing victim since Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate, whose name has not yet been released, died about 6:21 p.m. Monday. The...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail before noon Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on six criminal ethics violations. He faces six counts of Soliciting For The Purpose Of Corruptly Influencing Official Action, though specific allegations have...
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO
ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney’s Office. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. Coffee County murder investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder...
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
1 dead following fiery Alabama ambulance crash
An ambulance driver had an apparent medical emergency in a fiery crash in Pike County that injured two passengers. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 231 near the 62 mile marker, about three miles south of Brundidge.
Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
Inmates and family members indicted for alleged role in nationwide phone scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
Coffee County couple sentenced on drug, weapons charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County couple is headed to prison after they admitted to federal drug and gun charges. James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release. They were sentenced Tuesday on pleas entered this summer. A federal grand jury indicted...
Inmate killed in assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Saturday morning.
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
Woman convicted in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim in Facebook videos
A 23-year-old Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2021 death of an innocent motorist who was killed during a street racing crash. A Jefferson County jury found Carmesia Flannigan guilty of reckless manslaughter. Killed in the March 21, 2021, incident was 52-year-old Brandy Ballard. Flannigan took the stand in...
