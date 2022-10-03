Frenkel: Preserve, improve property values -- vote yes on the SUSD DAA

Scottsdale is a great place to live work, and play. These factors unquestionably make it easier to chart a strategic path to navigate the variables that comprise our real estate market.

This year we have the opportunity to stabilize one of they key factors that builds and sustains communities and our property values: the quality of our schools.

The District Additional Assistance budget override provides funds necessary to support expenditures that cannot be met within SUSD’s operating budget due to higher costs of supplies and materials. This includes enhancements to technology, math and science materials, software, desks, chairs, athletic equipment, and library resources.

These are not extras — they are essentials to provide our kids and grandkids the resources they need to excel, compete, and thrive — just as our businesses excel, compete and thrive. Yes on DAA confirms our commitment to Scottsdale’s future leaders — and our future as its residents.

The experience and observations gained from purchasing, maintaining, and leasing many dozens of high-end properties in Old Town and south Scottsdale reveal a clear correlation between an investment in schools and return-on-investment on properties.

Of all the local neighborhood amenities that can influence a buyer’s decision to purchase a home, proximity to good quality schools is one of the most influential. A 2015 report from the National Association of Realtors stated that 25% of home buyers listed school quality and 20% listed proximity to schools as deciding factors in their home purchase.

Homes in good school districts sell more quickly than those in lower quality school districts. They typically hold their value and command higher selling prices.

Let’s continue to invest in growth that we can all agree on — growth in the resources, talent, confidence, and competitiveness of our students. I encourage you to Vote Yes on DAA — starting on Oct. 13 with your mail-in ballot, or on Election Day, Nov. 8.