Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?
The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
dotesports.com
Isurus Seiya on representing the LLA at Worlds: ‘My dream is to bring a Latin American team to the group stage… I have to do it’
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For many League of Legends fans overwhelmed by the amount of professional play held across the...
dotesports.com
3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game
League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
dotesports.com
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?
Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
RELATED PEOPLE
dotesports.com
JD Gaming’s lethal teamfighting completes NA’s misery on the first day of groups at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. To round out a brutal day for North American fans, Evil Geniuses might have done the...
dotesports.com
The 5 biggest power picks at the Worlds 2022 play-in stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is well underway, and with 47 games already in...
dotesports.com
Why you should savor every second of Fnatic and C9’s opening match at the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There aren’t many better ways to open up the group stage of the League of Legends...
dotesports.com
Fnatic sub ADC Bean didn’t play a single game at Worlds, but he dominated Champions Queue
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Although Fnatic’s substitute AD carry Bean didn’t appear in any of the team’s games at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
KOI joins forces with Rogue, creates ‘strategic alliance’ to compete in LEC for 2023 season
Esports organizations Rogue and KOI have entered a “strategic alliance” that will be kicking off next year, allowing KOI to finally join the LEC. For the 2023 Spring Split, Rogue will rebrand to KOI, but the current LEC management will be in charge of running the main League of Legends team.
dotesports.com
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
dotesports.com
EG Inspired on why beating MAD Lions at Worlds 2022 was ‘personal’ for him
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Evil Geniuses defeated MAD Lions at the League of Legends World Championship last night, and the...
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass end?
Overwatch 2 may have just begun, but it’s never too soon to keep track of important dates, especially if you want to maximize the value of the season one battle pass. The season one battle pass, which notably includes the game’s first-ever mythic skin, has 80 total tiers of content to unlock, and the premium version has more than 60 cosmetics in total.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Akshan fights dirty with this stupidly strong League bug
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is a League of Legends marksman destined to live either in the top lane or mid lane with the ability to revive his allies after hunting down the scoundrels who did them wrong. Although a relatively new champion to League, Akshan has already seen 21 bug fixes to fix all unintended interactions. Still, League streamer and content creator, Maks “Drututt” Przychodzień managed to find one more incredibly powerful bug.
dotesports.com
Liquid hold off Complexity to qualify for IEM Rio Major and set up Legends match with EG
Two familiar foes in Team Liquid and Complexity faced off today in a red-hot North American CS:GO battle at the IEM Road to Rio 2022 Americas RMR, with both teams looking to secure a chance at the sole NA Legends spot at the Rio Major. Liquid started off dominantly on...
dotesports.com
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
dotesports.com
What a day: Astralis join G2 in the spectator section after failing to make Rio Major
On a day of landmark upsets at the IEM Rio Major RMR A event, the once-dominant Danish dynasty in Astralis has experienced its darkest day, having failed to qualify for a Major for the first time as an organization after losing to forZe in two maps today. Astralis’ Major streak...
dotesports.com
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
dotesports.com
The number of champs already picked at Worlds 2022 proves the meta is more versatile than ever
The meta in League of Legends typically refers to the most commonly used strategies and most picked champions that increase your chances of success. So, it’s safe to say that the meta, besides the very skill of pro players, plays a huge role in professional matches, especially at the World Championship. The first stage of Worlds 2022, the Play-ins, came to a close on Oct. 4. This means we finally have a rough idea of the current state of the meta.
dotesports.com
Bjergsen reportedly leaving Team Liquid
After a single year with Team Liquid, LCS superstar Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg is leaving the team and becoming a free agent for 2023, according to League of Legends reporter Brieuc Seeger. Seeger also reported that the 26-year-old veteran is fielding offers from both the LCS and LEC.
dotesports.com
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
Comments / 0