ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Hoke County man wanted in NC murder arrested in Virginia Beach

By Dennis Bright
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHocb_0iK34v8F00

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms began their investigation on Monday after a family member found Michael A. Morgan, 32, dead in a home in the 300 block of Quick Road .

Leach was charged with being a fugitive from justice by Virginia authorities and was being held in a Virginia Beach jail without bond pending extradition to Robeson County to face a first-degree murder charge, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said in a Facebook post .

The sheriff’s office said investigators obtain were able to obtain a murder warrant after conducting multiple interviews, collecting surveillance video and canvassing the neighborhood where the murder took place.

Leach is being held with no bond and will be extradited back to Robeson County at the completion of the extradition process. Additional charges are likely, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 3

Michael Williams
4d ago

You can run but eventually you will be caught for a crime you did not have to commit so now the going to Prison will be the first step towards ( HELL ) 🔥

Reply
2
Related
cbs17

1 arrested in connection with Moore County bus shooting after juvenile fired gun, deputies say

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County School Police have concluded its investigation of a Pinecrest High School bus struck by bullets Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., Pinecrest High School bus No. 53 was struck by a bullet while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads. Police said no one was injured.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoke County, NC
Crime & Safety
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Lumber Bridge, NC
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Hoke County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Raeford, NC
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Raeford, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Alcohol#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Crime Tracker#Nexstar Media Inc
WRAL

Woman arrested in connection with drug overdose in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A woman was charged Wednesday with death by distribution years after a man who suffered a drug overdose was found dead in the woods. On Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sanford home after receiving a call about a missing person. Deputies searched land and water around the home for Cory Dale Moore, 32, but were unsuccessful.
SANFORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
13News Now

Arrest made after bathroom set on fire in Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. — A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire in the bathroom of a Suffolk 7-Eleven store on Wednesday morning. Christopher Sharon, 44, of Gates County, was charged with destruction of property and is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. The fire...
SUFFOLK, VA
WBTW News13

14-year-old shot to death, 2 Bennettsville residents charged

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennesttsville residents are facing charges after a 14-year-old was shot to death Sunday night, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Authorities charged Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with […]
cbs17

Moore County man arrested for cocaine, opiates, sheriff says

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested on Tuesday for possessing multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, Moore County deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Sandhills Blvd. in Aberdeen. During the stop, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy