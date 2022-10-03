Read full article on original website
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
iheart.com
Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face
A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
Suspect charged in June shooting on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
Davis was charged with assault, as well as second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/5/2022
On 10/05/2022 at about 11:43 a.m., Adam Levea was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third. Degree With Intent to Sell and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree With Intent to Sell following an investigation by the Oswego City Drug Task Force.
13 WHAM
Man jailed in Livingston County arrested for Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — A man already in custody in the Livingston County Jail now faces charges for a shooting over the summer in Rochester. Byron Davis Jr., 29, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man at North Clinton Avenue and Andrews Street just before 6 p.m. June 29. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Champlain St.
There are several leads that officers are following up on at the scene.
Cortland County Man Accused of Raping Acquaintance
A Cortland County man is charged with felony rape in connection with an alleged incident in the Town of Solon on July 1. Sheriff’s officials say 60-year-old Charles Warren is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with someone he knows. According to arrest information provided by the Cortland County...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman
Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car accident in Yates County
YATES, N.Y. – On Friday Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road, near Olney Road, for a report of a car accident with injuries. Investigators found that Tyge E. Johnson was traveling southbound when he rounded a curve in the road and lost control. The car went off the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the car, Edward J. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyge E. Johnson was treated for minor injures on the scene and released. He was given a traffic ticket and will appear in Italy Town Court at a later date.
East Irondequoit man identified as victim in Driving Park Avenue homicide
Investigators say the man was pronounced dead shortly after at Strong Memorial.
cnyhomepage.com
Geneva man charged for mailing hand grenade to Geneva Town Court
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva resident was arrested and identified after allegedly mailing a hand grenade to the Geneva Public Safety Building (PSB) late Tuesday morning. At around 10:50 a.m., officials received two packages from the U.S. Postal Service, allegedly mailed by 57-year-old Melvin Lackey of Geneva. Following protocol, court security screened the packages, which revealed what appeared to be an explosive device, officials with the Geneva Police Department (GPD) said.
RPD: No suspicion of criminal intent after pedestrian dies on Brown St. in Rochester
Fire department members began performing life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts to save the man.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22
14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
RPD: Rochester teen shot in broad daylight
He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.
cnyhomepage.com
These colorful pills aren’t candy and can have deadly consequences
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
Man arrested, broke into house, threatened to shoot woman in head
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department was called to the 100 block of Mary St. for a burglary. Police say on October 2 around 4:37 p.m., a 60-year-old woman called saying there was a man outside with a gun trying to break in. When police arrived on the scene, they found the suspect trying […]
localsyr.com
Daughter stabs father during domestic dispute
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On October 4, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic with a weapon/stabbing occurring on the 100 block of Marsden Rd. in the Town of Salina. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 50-year-old male...
Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say
Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
