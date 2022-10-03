Read full article on original website
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
Corvette Z06 Stuns Huracan Evo, Ferrari 458 Race Car In Drag Races
The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has always punched above its weight. The high-performance Z06 is no different, capable of competing with cars that are far more expensive. A new video from EmeliaHartford demonstrates the new Z06’s performance prowess by pitting it against her Ferrari 458 race car and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Does the Corvette stand a chance?
Modified Subaru BRZ Meets Ferrari 308 In An Unusual Drag Race
In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Car Time Forgot: 1980 Plymouth Road Runner
On paper at least, the specs of the 1980 Plymouth Road Runner—a badge-engineered version of the Plymouth Volare coupe—won't arouse the horsepower lust of the typical gearhead; with a curb weight of 3,260 pounds, the top-of-the-line two-barrel 318ci F-Body made 120 hp and 245 lb-ft of torque, enough sauce to barely muster a 0-60 time of 12.6 seconds. Despite the Volare being named MotorTrend's Car of the Year in 1976, the bloom fell off the rose rapidly as Americans turned to the burgeoning import segment for better fuel economy in the post-OPEC oil-embargo era. By 1980, Plymouth was only able to sell 17,781 Volare coupes in all forms, including just 496 cars with the A57 option code, better known as Road Runners.
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
Porsche 911 Cabriolet 964-Model Gets 500-HP EV Conversion From Everrati
Everrati specializes in performing electric powertrain conversions to classic sports cars. Its latest creation is a 964-generation Porsche 911 Cabriolet wide body. The new variant joins the existing coupe- and Targa-based offerings. The new powertrain consists of an electric motor that Everrati offers with 440-horsepower (328-kilowatt) or 500-hp (373-kW) outputs....
Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV Thrashed Around Fiorano Is A Sight To See
The Ferrari Purosangue debuted in September as the brand's first crossover. The Prancing Horse is apparently still fine-tuning the machine, though. This video shows one in full camouflage lapping the brand's Fiorano test track. After a vehicle debut, some automakers are fine with driving it without camouflage. Other companies leave...
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Vs 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: How They Compare
Electrification is the future of the auto industry, but friends, things are still pretty damn good in the world of combustion power. If anything, the last hurrah of ICE is yielding some of the best performance cars yet. And we need look no further than the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the latest Porsche 911 GT3.
Audi R8 V10 With A Gated Manual Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The day will come when screaming engines longer fill the highways of the world, but it is not this day. Direct drive from high-power electric motors will negate the satisfying clicks and snaps of a manual transmission, but it is not this day. Arise, enthusiasts, and embrace the sounds of power and control in this, a rare Audi R8 V10 with a gated six-speed manual being exercised to its limit on the Autobahn.
2022 Audi RS3 Is Stable But A Bit Slow In The Moose Test
The moose test doesn't lie, and there's no way to fake it. One might think that dedicated performance vehicles have an advantage in the tricky high-speed maneuver, but as we've seen before, that's not always the case. The latest moose test video from km77.com features the Audi RS3. RS models...
Every Car That Will Be In Need For Speed Unbound
Developers released a list of 143 cars (!) that will be available in-game at launch. We assume that other vehicles will be made available with updates over time, but the early options are pretty robust. The list includes classics as far back as the 1950s, modern hypercars and sports cars, old-school muscle cars, and even a custom Mercedes-Benz 190E created by rapper A$AP Rocky.
The Facts And Numbers Behind Porsche
Much has been written about Porsche's initial public offering (IPO). I offer another take, but I will not tell you whether to buy or not. It is not my specialty. What I am going to tell you is an automotive success story seldom mentioned anywhere else. And that story is the basis for a good benchmark in the industry.
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Will Have Steel Skid Plates, Improved AWD
The next-generation Honda Pilot will debut before the end of the year, and the big reveal could be right around the corner. The latest teaser images provide the best look yet at the new SUV, which Honda is showing off in its TrailSport trim, with the automaker promising that this will be its most “off-road capable” SUV ever.
Renault 4 Concept Teased Ahead Of October 17 Debut
Renault is paying its respects to the elderly by reviving the 4, one of its most popular cars ever made. Also known as the 4L, the economy hatchback developed to rival the Citroën 2CV was produced from the early 1960s until the mid-1990s. More than eight million vehicles were assembled at over 10 factories across the world. Now, it's coming back. Well, at least in concept form. Teaser images have been released ahead of a debut on October 17.
Nio EP9 EV Hypercar Becomes A Flashy Art Car You Can't Drive
It's been a minute since we last talked about the Nio EP9. To refresh your memory, this electric hypercar briefly blitzed the automotive world back in 2017 by lapping the Nürburgring in 6 minutes 45.9 seconds. Production cars have since gone faster, but lest we forget, the EP9 isn't a road-legal machine. After that flash in the pan, the EV company pursued mainstream offerings but there are still plans to build 16 EP9s all total.
Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar Debut Announced For October 30
The premiere will take place at Imola during the Ferrari Finali Mondiali event. Ahead of its racing debut in 2023 in the World Endurance Championship, Ferrari's yet-to-be-named Le Mans Hypercar will break cover at the end of the month. The new LMH machine marks the Prancing Horse's return to top-tier endurance racing after the 312 PB made its last appearance some 50 years ago. Testing commenced in July at the company's Fiorano circuit before it headed to other important venues like Mugello, Barcelona, Imola, and Portimao.
Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Debuts With 500 HP, New Bumpers
Hennessey doesn’t like leaving things alone, and it’s now tinkering with the Ford Bronco Raptor. The tuner’s latest creation – the Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco – gives the rugged off-road SUV a powerful engine upgrade and a minor visual makeover. The company upgraded the Bronco’s...
Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Debuts With €148,000 Price Tag
Hot on the heels of the A110 R's debut earlier this week, Alpine has a surprise in store for deep-pocketed Formula 1 fans. Meet the Fernando Alonso version, a limited-run special edition with an astronomical price tag of €148,000 at home in France where the regular R retails for €105,000. It goes without saying you're looking at the most expensive car Renault’s performance division has ever sold.
Ford F-Series Expands Sales Lead In Q3 2022, Silverado Barely Ahead Of Ram
As we move into the final quarter of 2022, automakers around the world continue to struggle with supply chain problems, limiting new-vehicle production. In the United States, nothing outsells pickup trucks and with all the major players reporting Q3 sales figures, we can see how production slowdowns are affecting this very important segment.
