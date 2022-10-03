On paper at least, the specs of the 1980 Plymouth Road Runner—a badge-engineered version of the Plymouth Volare coupe—won't arouse the horsepower lust of the typical gearhead; with a curb weight of 3,260 pounds, the top-of-the-line two-barrel 318ci F-Body made 120 hp and 245 lb-ft of torque, enough sauce to barely muster a 0-60 time of 12.6 seconds. Despite the Volare being named MotorTrend's Car of the Year in 1976, the bloom fell off the rose rapidly as Americans turned to the burgeoning import segment for better fuel economy in the post-OPEC oil-embargo era. By 1980, Plymouth was only able to sell 17,781 Volare coupes in all forms, including just 496 cars with the A57 option code, better known as Road Runners.

