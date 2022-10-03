Read full article on original website
Related
parentherald.com
Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges
A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
KIDS・
parentherald.com
Mom Wants to Limit Screen Time, but It's the Only Break She Gets
Allowing kids tiny bits of screen time has been parents' little "saving grace" in those moments that they would want to breathe a little. However, these little saving grace moments can also cause parents' guilt. Thus, the big question parents now have is this: they want to limit screen time,...
Comments / 0