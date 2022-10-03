Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Unoccupied Trailer in North Casper Burned Down, Origin Unknown but ‘Suspicious’
The smell of smoke wafted throughout North Casper on Friday evening, as firefighters with Casper Fire-EMS put out a trailer that was on fire. The trailer was unoccupied, according to Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Adam Maiers. "This was an abandoned structure that they were going to tear down in...
[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang
This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?
When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
Electrical Short Displaces Ten East Casper Residents
Yesterday evening, shortly after 9:00 PM, there was a structure fire reported at the 1400 block of S. Forest Drive, according to a press release from the Casper Fire-EMS. The release said that an electrical panel in the home appeared to be malfunctioning, producing heat, sparks, and light smoke. Firefighters and technicians with Rocky Mountain Power secured electrical power to the residence and searched for extension around the panel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Finding Beauty Amongst Beast: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband’s Passing
It was beauty killed the beast. They were driving down the highway from Laramie after visiting their son in college. They decided to take the back way, so as to get a glimpse of the breathtaking view of Wyoming that was only accessible via that road. It's not like they were in a hurry; they had all the time in the world.
Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier
Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
Terrifier, I Barely Knew ‘Er- Unrated Demon Ghost Clown Movie Showing 3 Nights Only at Studio City Mesa
The year was 2011. An up-and-coming writer/director named Damien Leone had been a fan of horror movies his entire life. He grew up dreaming of creating a horror film of his own. But, after growing up with the likes of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Vorhees, Leon knew that the easiest way to make a successful horror movie was to create a terrifying villain.
LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors
It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Dancing With the Stars of Casper’ Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center
One of the biggest local charity benefits of the year returns to the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The Mercer Family Resource Center is hosting "Dancing With the Stars of Casper" and this year, the theme is "dancing through the decades". The official Dancing With the Stars...
Casper Pride Hosting ‘Fall Parents and Friends Potluck’ Event on Sunday
Coming up this Sunday, October 9th, 2022, PFLAG Casper (Parents Family & Friends of Lesbian and Gays) and Casper Pride are hosting a potluck event at ART 321, beginning at 4:00 pm. The official Fall Parents and Friends Potluck Facebook event page states:. Please join us for our Fall Parents...
Thanks Goodness: ‘Thai Kitchen of Casper’ Is Reopening This October
One of Casper's favorite Asian restaurants is reopening after a three-month hiatus. The Thai Kitchen of Casper is set to reopen on Friday, October 14th, 2022. The official Thai Kitchen of Casper Facebook paged shared the reopening news late yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 4th, 2022), with a photo and a caption that read:
Come Little Children – Candlelight Frights Taking Halloween Back to its Roots in Casper
You hear a sound and it jars you awake from a fitful sleep. You look at the clock on your bedside. 3:00 a.m. The bewitching hour. You try to go back to sleep but it's all for naught. Something doesn't feel right. It's in the air. You can feel it in your bones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goodmorning Sunshine! Casper Weather Forecast is Warm & Dry for the Rest of the Week
According to the National Weather Service, today's forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 68 degrees. Is this the last week we'll be using our air conditioners in Natrona County this year? Or worrying about chocolate melting in the front seat? Maybe, folks. The weather service predicts the possibility...
oilcity.news
Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen
CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
Unoccupied Car That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Was Stolen
On September 24, it was reported that a car had driven off Casper Mountain Road and plunged into a ravine. Sgt. Clint Christensen told K2 Radio News that the car was unoccupied at the moment that it left the roadway. "Natrona County Search and Rescue were called in and assisted...
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
Bar Nunn Fire Department Fall Festival & Haunted House Returning This October
The folks at the Bar Nunn Fire Department must really love Halloween, October, and all things autumn. Every year, they produce a number of different events and activities for all-comers who just want to experience all that October has to offer. Take, for instance, their Fall Festival. This is the...
Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man
The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
Food Truck No More: ‘Antojitos Shiwas’ Permanent Casper Location Opens Next Week
Over the summer (mid July 2022, to be exact), it was announced that the Antojitos Shiwas food truck was for sale. It was bitter sweet news. One of Casper favorite food trucks would be no more, but the business was planning to move to a stationary location. The wait is...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0