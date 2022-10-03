ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang

This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?

When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Electrical Short Displaces Ten East Casper Residents

Yesterday evening, shortly after 9:00 PM, there was a structure fire reported at the 1400 block of S. Forest Drive, according to a press release from the Casper Fire-EMS. The release said that an electrical panel in the home appeared to be malfunctioning, producing heat, sparks, and light smoke. Firefighters and technicians with Rocky Mountain Power secured electrical power to the residence and searched for extension around the panel.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
K2 Radio

Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier

Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Terrifier, I Barely Knew ‘Er- Unrated Demon Ghost Clown Movie Showing 3 Nights Only at Studio City Mesa

The year was 2011. An up-and-coming writer/director named Damien Leone had been a fan of horror movies his entire life. He grew up dreaming of creating a horror film of his own. But, after growing up with the likes of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Vorhees, Leon knew that the easiest way to make a successful horror movie was to create a terrifying villain.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors

It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Decorations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
oilcity.news

Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen

CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man

The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy