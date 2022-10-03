Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Final Forecast! Upstate TV Icon Has Emotional Last Day On Channel 13
The man, the myth, the map, the mustache! Bob Kovachick has retired from Newschannel 13 in Albany after 35 years and we found a video of one of his first weather forecasts from back in 1988, just one month after he was hired. Check it out below!. I couldn't stop...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
Trick-or-Treat downtown Saratoga at the Fall Festival
Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) announces the Fall Festival taking place on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the daytime festival will be a movie screening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
What NY team is the most popular in Albany?
From the Yankees to the Giants, have you ever wondered which NY franchise is the most popular in Albany? NY sports are one of a kind and highlight the pride fans and players have for the state and city of New York.
Calling All Soup Lovers! 18 Eateries Participate in Troy ChowderFest Sunday!
It seems like the perfect weather to get to Troy this weekend and enjoy the 2022 Chowderfest. Eighteen restaurants will be participating and it is free to attend. All you have to do is pay for samples. What Can I Expect From 2022 Troy ChowderFest. You can walk throughout downtown...
Field of Horrors in Troy open weekends through October
Young Capital Region thrill seekers—specifically, those under 18—will need to keep some new regulations in mind when visiting Troy's Field of Horrors.
Stillwater Man Competing for Best Mullet In the Country? Vote Here!
Scott Salvadore of Stillwater made it to the Top 25 Mane Event in the USA Mullet Championships and you can help him get to #1! The voting is underway! Click the button below to support our Capital Region neighbor. Voting for the USA Mullet Championship is open now through Tuesday...
Bakery serves up fun cheesecake flavors around the Capital Region
Husband and wife duo Tahiem Smoot and Alana McCray-Smoot started the specialty bakery Misses Kisses Pies in 2019 and became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they don't have a brick-and-mortar bakery location, the couple sells their goods at different stores and restaurants throughout the Capital Region.
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
WATCH: Bob Kovachick Gets Big Surprise During Emotional Farewell
Legendary Capital Region meteorologist Bob Kovachick said his goodbyes Monday afternoon after a decades long run at WNYT. Kovachick joined the channel back in 1988 and had been a fixture on Capital Region TV for many years prior. He announced his retirement earlier this year and Monday he was joined by family, co-workers and thousands of viewers as they honored him.
Why Did This Popular Troy Coffee Shop Close after 38 Years?
There are two coffee shops of the same name in the Capital Region that have been around for decades. One is located on 3rd Street in Troy and the other is on Lark Street in Albany. They aren't just coffee shops, they are gathering places, eateries, and part of the community. One of them has closed forever.
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
Halloween Daytrip from Albany! Want to Dine with Wizards and Villains?
With gas prices as high as they are if you are going to take a daytrip, from the Capital Region, the destination had better be worth it. You might take a ride to see the explosion of colors the leaves give us. Maybe a great meal would make the ride worth it or anything Halloween related?
Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022
Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility last seen in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, 14, […]
If You Love Historical Homes, Albany is For You, and These Stats Prove It
The City of Albany is New York's oldest contiguous city, and as such, it has a number of incredible historical houses. Albany was officially chartered by the British government in 1686, but when New York was officially established as a colony, and later a state, it was named the capital of New York in 1797. Since that time, the city has of course grown exponentially, and the rest of the region followed suit. Despite all of the changes, the State Capital still proudly displays certain elements from its past.
Miller’s Backyard BBQ gets permanent spot in Cohoes
Miller's Backyard BBQ is officially getting its own restaurant. The traveling catering business is moving into the former Pig Pit building at 1 Niver Street.
OGS auctioning off surplus warehouse items in Albany
The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.
Corinth man wins $1M on Mega Millions ticket
A Corinth man has won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket in the July 26 drawing. The New York Lottery said Ronald Skinner claimed the second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers.
