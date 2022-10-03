ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Oktoberfest kicks off in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two year break because of the pandemic, Oktoberfest Columbia is back and in full swing-with authentic food and German Culture. Pastor Emily Willhide has been the pastor at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street for two years. She says with the help from her congregation, neighbors, and volunteers, her church was able to bring back Oktoberfest Columbia after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour

Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
YORK, SC
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner set for Sunday, Oct. 9

It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is a big deal — or at least, a really long one. The annual fundraising dinner spans nearly the length of the bridge’s 1,415 feet. That’s longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower at a mere 1,083 feet.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Entertainment
City
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community

SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
SUMTER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Clark
Person
Reba Mcentire
coladaily.com

Upscale state-of-the-art brewery coming to North Main Street

Peak Drift Brewing Company is positioned to take over Columbia as the newest and trendiest go-to spot for beer and so much more. Nestled in the heart of the Eau Claire neighborhood downtown on North Main Street, the 64,849 square feet facility is located in the former Stone Manufacturing Company facility, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect

CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months. You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change. "We got construction gearing right...
CHAPIN, SC
wpde.com

SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Madison Square Garden#Ct#Abc
News19 WLTX

Friday Night Blitz: October 7 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week seven of local gridiron action. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games on October 7. AC Flora 35, Richland Northeast 18. Clover 45, Spring Valley 15. Blythewood 40, Nation Ford 0. Lexington 48,...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
News19 WLTX

72-year-old man missing from Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 72-year-old man. Police say that Calvin Corley was last heard from on Monday by family, and they haven't heard from him since. Corley's medical condition needs attention, according to police. Investigators say Corley generally...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy