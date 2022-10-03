Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two year break because of the pandemic, Oktoberfest Columbia is back and in full swing-with authentic food and German Culture. Pastor Emily Willhide has been the pastor at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street for two years. She says with the help from her congregation, neighbors, and volunteers, her church was able to bring back Oktoberfest Columbia after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour
Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner set for Sunday, Oct. 9
It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is a big deal — or at least, a really long one. The annual fundraising dinner spans nearly the length of the bridge’s 1,415 feet. That’s longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower at a mere 1,083 feet.
Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community
SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
Here's what new businesses are coming to Columbia's Devine Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Devine Street Commercial District has seen a lot of change over the years. From their clothing store Brittons, located on Devine, Perry Lancaster and his wife Stacy Levinson have watched the area evolve. "We moved to Devine street 26 years ago," Lancaster said. "The trolley...
Luck Stone working toward opening granite quarry in Fairfield County
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Virginia-based company Luck Stone has received approval to mine granite in Ridgeway and now they are searching for locals to help fill spots in their company. The quarry is being built off Highway 34 and I-77 behind Winnsboro's water supply tower. The project was officially...
'I thought my life was doomed': Sumter residents celebrate hope, sobriety at Recovery Fest
SUMTER, S.C. — A long-term recovery center in Sumter is hosting Recovery Fest this weekend for alumni and current residents to celebrate their sobriety. Twenty-five years ago this month, Dennis Wormsley opened Any Length Recovery Center. The facility aims to help those with addictions on their path to sober living.
Upscale state-of-the-art brewery coming to North Main Street
Peak Drift Brewing Company is positioned to take over Columbia as the newest and trendiest go-to spot for beer and so much more. Nestled in the heart of the Eau Claire neighborhood downtown on North Main Street, the 64,849 square feet facility is located in the former Stone Manufacturing Company facility, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect
CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months. You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change. "We got construction gearing right...
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
Claflin University student shares experience being mentored by FBI Columbia
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The FBI in Columbia has launched its first mentoring program, allowing employees to connect with students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the Midlands and expose them to potential career opportunities. The program is giving college students insight into the world of federal...
Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County. The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.
Duke Energy preparing to bring lake levels down at Lake Wateree for up to 16 months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Days after Lake Wateree was lowered in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, that trend will continue as Duke Energy prepares to bring lake levels down six-to-seven feet below full-pond levels for over a year. "We are actually gonna start drawing down Lake Wateree mid-October," said Ben...
Friday Night Blitz: October 7 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week seven of local gridiron action. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games on October 7. AC Flora 35, Richland Northeast 18. Clover 45, Spring Valley 15. Blythewood 40, Nation Ford 0. Lexington 48,...
72-year-old man missing from Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 72-year-old man. Police say that Calvin Corley was last heard from on Monday by family, and they haven't heard from him since. Corley's medical condition needs attention, according to police. Investigators say Corley generally...
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
Viral social media hoax affects Newberry Middle School, sheriff says
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Middle School was another victim of the TikTok hoax Wednesday morning when schools across South Carolina began receiving calls of active shooters on campus. According to the report from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, while deputies were responding to the call at Newberry Middle School,...
