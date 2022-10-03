ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

DEA agents make historic $33 million drug bust in California

LOS ANGELES (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Authorities in Southern California uncovered more than 3,500 pounds of methamphetamine at a home during a drug bust. The 3,552 pounds seized is the largest ever for the DEA's Los Angeles Field Division, most of which was found in the garage. It also took in approximately 145 pounds of cocaine from a vehicle outside the home.
WKRC

Rep from Tri-State puts forth resolution to designate day honoring Staff Sgt. Matt Maupin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A state representative from the Tri-State wants a special day in honor of a local soldier who died while in captivity in Iraq. State Rep. Jennifer Gross says the resolution would designate April 9 as Yellow Ribbon Day in Ohio to honor Army Staff Sgt. Matt Maupin. The Batavia native was taken prisoner on April 9, 2004, during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was eventually killed while being held.
WKRC

ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
