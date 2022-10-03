ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court declines to hear MyPillow CEO appeal in defamation case

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as he fights a defamation suit from a voting machine company he said rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Trump.

Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures machines used to administer elections in several states, sued the Trump supporter over his claims, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case means the defamation lawsuit can move forward.

The $1.3 billion lawsuit alleges Lindell harmed the manufacturer’s brand by promoting claims it skewed the election toward now-President Biden.

Lindell is a prominent Trump ally and has been steadfast in his unsubstantiated assertions that the 2020 election was stolen from the former president.

Dominion is also pursuing legal action against former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani for their false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, but the pair were not involved in Lindell’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

Lindell’s request to dismiss the case was declined by a lower court in August, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear his appeal means the lawsuit can proceed.

Ronald Marquez
4d ago

well we knew that was going to happen. he's a Republican the Crooked courts that are run by the Democrats need to be removed and replaced

abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Business Insider

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide, calls Trump's remarks against Elaine Chao 'despicable': 'He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point'

Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Trump's comments against Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao. "He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point," Farah Griffin said in a tweet on Saturday. Trump publicly attacked the Senate Minority leader and insulted his former cabinet official in a post on Truth...
Cleveland.com

All three GOP candidates for Ohio Supreme Court refuse to sign clean-campaign pledge

What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.
