Supreme Court declines to hear MyPillow CEO appeal in defamation case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as he fights a defamation suit from a voting machine company he said rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Trump.

Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures machines used to administer elections in several states, sued the Trump supporter over his claims, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case means the defamation lawsuit can move forward.

The $1.3 billion lawsuit alleges Lindell harmed the manufacturer’s brand by promoting claims it skewed the election toward now-President Biden.

Lindell is a prominent Trump ally and has been steadfast in his unsubstantiated assertions that the 2020 election was stolen from the former president.

Dominion is also pursuing legal action against former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani for their false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, but the pair were not involved in Lindell’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

Lindell’s request to dismiss the case was declined by a lower court in August, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear his appeal means the lawsuit can proceed.