Rotary Club Barn sales benefit community and beyond
Fall into some great deals at the Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club Barn every Saturday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 66 Montgomery Road, Boothbay Harbor. We have new inventory of vintage furniture, household goods, tools, and collectibles every week. You never know what treasure you might find. All items in the barn are donated from members of this generous, kind, and interesting community we live in.
Cheese and goodies sale going on
Boothbay Region Historical Society is holding its popular cheese and treats fundraiser today and Saturday, Oct. 8. The stand at the BRHS Museum at 72 Oak Street, Boothbay Harbor opened at 10 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m. today. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday until the food is gone.
United Way chapter welcomes feedback at community forum in Newcastle
United Way of Mid Coast Maine (UWMCM) is looking ahead to the future needs of Lincoln County residents and welcomes community feedback at a strategic planning session in Newcastle on Friday, Oct. 14. “United Way brings people together to build a strong, compassionate community that helps all of us – our families, friends, colleagues, employees, and neighbors,” said Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine.
Get Out The Vote Party with live music, food trucks Oct. 15
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) is hosting a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) party called Rally for Democracy on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Damariscotta. Parking is available next door at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, at 525 Main St. Accessible spots at the Legion are reserved for those with special designation plates or placards.
THIS WEEKEND AT THE MUSUEM!
Are you ready to get some serious holiday shopping done this weekend???!!!! You will not find a more FUN and EFFECTIVE way to get the job done than this! Wander the Boothbay Railway Village green, eat delicious foods, sip on warm, 'hand-crafted for Fall' beverages, and listen to amazing music! All the while shopping at more than 60 incredible booths filled with art, handmade and vintage goods! Call your friends, make your plans, and we will see you there!
THE PUB - NEW FALL HOURS - Lunch, Drinks, & Dinner
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
Garden Club member to present on creating mini greenhouse for winter seed germination
Boothbay Region Garden Club (https://www.boothbayregiongardenclub.org/) member Deanna Clarkson will be presenting a very successful method for germinating seedlings by using milk jugs to create a mini-greenhouse environment. The presentation will take place at the Club’s next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church (32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor). Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend!
Trustees talk charter, campus project
Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District’s “repeal and replace” draft charter is basically done, trustees learned Oct. 5. Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler said the CSD’s attorney submitted the draft to Boothbay’s attorney for review. After some back and forth, it seems the language captures all the changes Boothbay’s and Boothbay Harbor’s select boards were looking for, namely a budget validation referendum.
Coastal Rivers celebrates newest trail with ribbon cutting
A warm sun was shining and a smattering of acorns dropped from nearby trees as Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust trustees and staff, along with local and town officials and lead donors and volunteers, celebrated the land trust’s newest trail with a ribbon cutting. Coastal Rivers Executive Director Steven Hufnagel...
Shoe prints and scarecrows
Scarecrows don’t go around on their own except in books and movies, and the scarecrows in Wiscasset village need your help to exist again this year. And this year, the ones you build – as a business, family, or anyone else with the festive, fall and/or creative spirit – will be made where Wiscasset used to make them. Scarecrowfest, which Parks and Recreation and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce partner on, is back at the municipal building after some years on the common.
Celebrate Indigenous People's Day
The Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat is honored to welcome Gabriel Frey and Suzanne Greenlaw, authors of “The First Blade of Sweetgrass,” to our next Community Literacy Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m. When their daughters were born, Suzanne and Gabriel were dismayed by the lack...
BCA seeking volunteers for ice rink, Common lighting projects
Boothbay Civic Association is looking for a few good men and women to help create a community ice rink. For decades, the BCA has been instrumental in funding projects, from the Boothbay municipal building to an imaging camera for the fire department. More recently, the association’s focus has been on...
Mink on the shore
Southport photographer Stephanie Morrison seems to find a wide variety of wildlife when out shooting photos. Here she found a mink along the shore searching for food – which as successful.
Lopresti Takes Top Prize at Damariscotta Pumpkinfest Weigh-Off
The master of ceremonies for the 2022 Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta weigh-off, WGME Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti, took the top prize this year with a 2,080-pound light orange fruit on Sunday, Oct. 2. The weigh-off was held at Pinkham’s Plantation in Damariscotta to a crowd of about 50 people on...
Lilli Lewis plays the Boothbay Harbor Opera House
New Orleans folk rock Diva Lilli Lewis plays the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor Saturday, Oct. 22 in a 7:30 p.m. concert. Lewis’ fall tour is in support of her current record release “Americana.” Supporting Lilli Lewis on piano and vocals are Wade Hymel on drums, who played on the album, and Robin Sherman on bass.
Boothbay region receiving big splash of county ARPA funds to safeguard drinking water
The Boothbay Region Clean Drinking Water Initiative to protect the local water supply is receiving American Rescue Plan Act funds via Lincoln County. The initiative consists of Southport, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor, as well as Boothbay Region Land Trust, Bigelow Laboratory, Boothbay Region Water District, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Knickerbocker Lake Association and Boothbay Region YMCA.
