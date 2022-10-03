Rush Baron? Riot introduces revamped ping wheel and objective voting system for League’s 2023 preseason

Read full article on original website
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
VALORANT stuck on loading screen? Try this
Logging into VALORANT and queueing up for a match is an everyday occurrence for fans of the game. Generally, this process is as smooth as it gets, and players hardly run into any errors. Though Riot Games does a decent job of keeping its servers up, there can still be times when players run into errors that prevent them from logging into VALORANT.
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?
The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game
League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
When does Need for Speed Unbound release?
Need for Speed Unbound, the racing series’ 25th installment, is finally on its way this year. As the first Need for Speed game to be developed by Criterion Games since 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals, fans are hoping for it to inject new life into the franchise that has suffered from a mixed audience reception in recent entries.
The 5 biggest power picks at the Worlds 2022 play-in stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is well underway, and with 47 games already in...
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?
Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
EG Inspired on why beating MAD Lions at Worlds 2022 was ‘personal’ for him
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Evil Geniuses defeated MAD Lions at the League of Legends World Championship last night, and the...
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
No LED signs at Worlds 2022? Riot clarifies policy after fans are denied entry into Hulu Theater
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. While many esports encourage as much loud and raucous support from fans for teams as possible,...
Sentinels set to sign 2 Brazilian world champions to VALORANT roster
North American organization Sentinels is set to acquire two Brazilian players who won VALORANT Champions this year, multiple sources told Dot Esports and other independent journalists such as “Noyn,” Gabriel Melo, and Bruno Povoleri for The Enemy. LOUD players Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Bryan “pancada” Luna are set...
Overwatch streamer dafran says the Atlanta Reign reversed his signing as a content creator
The Atlanta Reign told fans earlier today that Daniel “dafran” Francesca would be coming back to the team as a content creator. The response on social media was almost entirely negative, with many fans pointing to his past as a reason to keep him out of the spotlight.
Akshan fights dirty with this stupidly strong League bug
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is a League of Legends marksman destined to live either in the top lane or mid lane with the ability to revive his allies after hunting down the scoundrels who did them wrong. Although a relatively new champion to League, Akshan has already seen 21 bug fixes to fix all unintended interactions. Still, League streamer and content creator, Maks “Drututt” Przychodzień managed to find one more incredibly powerful bug.
How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights
The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time. An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?
