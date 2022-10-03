Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Additional arrests made in deadly shooting on O Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with a shooting death on O Street in late September. On Sept. 26, just one day after the homicide, police arrested 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln. The arrest was made after police found security video...
klin.com
Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder
Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
klin.com
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop
A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
1011now.com
New iPhone technology alerts Lincoln Police of fatal weekend crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in Lincoln were alerted to a devastating weekend crash that claimed six lives thanks to the newest iPhone technology. Lincoln Police said this week the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the road and collided with a tree in an east Lincoln neighborhood.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
KETV.com
Nebraska man wanted for domestic violence assault arrested in Kansas on Thursday
EAGLE, Neb. — A Nebraska man wanted for a domestic assault was arrested in Kansas on Thursday night, according to law enforcement. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence assault call in Eagle around 8:17 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
iheart.com
Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
1011now.com
Driver arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day. On Tuesday at 10:47 a.m., police arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will of Lincoln. Will is facing manslaughter charges, as well as failure to stop and render aid/leaving the scene of an accident charges.
klkntv.com
Arrest made in east Lincoln crash that killed a 25-year-old last month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest following a Labor Day crash that killed a young man. Dylan Will, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, along with failing to stop and render aid. The deadly wreck happened at North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street...
News Channel Nebraska
Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
WOWT
Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
