Shelby Reporter
Thompson Intermediate School receives $10,000 grant toward PE equipment from BCBS
ALABASTER — Thompson Intermediate School was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield for the company’s Be Healthy School Grant Program. Since 2012, Blue Cross Blue Shield has awarded more than $2.5 million in 284 Be Healthy School Grants across 64 counties in Alabama, impacting more than 134,000 students.
Shelby Reporter
Local businesses awarded in TSCC Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards
COLUMBIANA – Thirty tourism and recreation businesses operating in and around Shelby County were recognized during the 2022 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards Luncheon held at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana. The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at...
Shelby Reporter
October Letter from the Library
Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Library in Helena!. Things at the library are busy with lots of new books and movies on the shelves and some great upcoming programs. We will once again be hosting “TeenTober” this year for our teen and tween visitors. “TeenTober” is a nationwide teen celebration hosted by libraries every October. The program promotes the innovative ways teen services help students and families learn new skills and pursue their interests. Helena Library events include a Mosaic Art Craft on Monday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m., an all-ages Board Game Fun event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a Crinkle Paper Craft for teens and tweens on Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster introduces new Festival of Trees event
ALABASTER – A new event added to the city of Alabaster’s Christmas lineup will include The Festival of Trees beginning Dec. 2 and ending Jan. 2. City Human Resources Director Tracy Worley said she was challenged by Community Program Manager Morgan Lawley, Kristie Ellis and Councilman Jamie Cole to brainstorm ideas to expand the city’s Christmas lighting ceremony of the iconic water tower.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Public Library holds first ever open mic poetry event
PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library let the art of poetry flow for its debut open mic poetry event. The open mic night was held on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Jamil Glenn hosted the event and said he encouraged artists in the Shelby County area to support local artists.
Shelby Reporter
National Night Out returns for 2022
NORTH SHELBY – Residents had an opportunity to put a face to a badge during this year’s National Night Out at Heardmont Park. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents gathered at Heardmont Park from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate National Night Out, and get a chance to enjoy festivities while meeting local first responders.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo’s Hometown Halloween set for Oct. 31
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo will hold its annual Hometown Halloween again this year downtown on Monday, Oct. 31. The public is invited to trick-or-treat on Main Street from 3:30-5 p.m. Business owners, community groups and college students are expected to appear to give out candy and other goodies to costumed carousers.
Shelby Reporter
Signal of the Season: The history behind Helena’s Pumpkin House
October signals the arrival of many things in Helena: the changing of the leaves, the various neighborhood Witches Rides and especially the return of the Helena Pumpkin House. Helena residents should be very familiar with the Pumpkin House. For the past three years, members of the city transform the pergola in the center of Old Town into a structure that screams of all things fall: Approximately 400 pumpkins from the Finley Ave. Farmers Market with twinkling string lights, scarecrows and more. Residents of the city are welcome to walk around and through the pergola, take photos, videos and make fun fall memories in the house’s month-long duration.
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16. -Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Swiss pocket knife was confiscated. Sept. 10. -Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 261 set for widening project
PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
Shelby Reporter
Boho Tea Bar opens second location in Shelby County
MONTEVALLO – A popular stop for boba tea, coffee and açaí bowls in Alabaster now has a sister location about 10 miles south in Montevallo. In the months after opening the original Boho Tea Bar in June 2021, owner Shannon Hurwitz realized her customers would support a second location in Shelby County.
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Sept. 18 through Sept. 30
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 18 through Sept. 30. -Information only from the 100 Block of Paddington Street (other/unknown). -Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1200 Block of Broken Bow Circle (residence/home). Stolen was assorted jewelry valued...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns for a second year
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns this month for its second year. The festival will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be located at the Chelsea Village Shopping Center on 10699 Old Hwy 280, Chelsea. The event...
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Sept. 18 through Sept. 27
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 18 through Sept. 27. -Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree. -Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication. Sept. 20. -Rebecca Colburn Creel, 54, of Wilton, larceny/theft...
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Sept. 6 through Sept. 26
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 6-26: -Jaime Denise Dearman, of Birmingham, and Kip Lee Dearman, of Pelham. -Catherine Abigail Lovoy, of Calera, and Patrick Joseph Lovoy, of Maylene. -Sarah Gentry Otwell, of Helena, and Franklin Dixon Otwell, III, of Montevallo. -Austin Hunter Plata-Becerril, of...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s Judy Green honored by Crimson Tide
TUSCALOOSA – Hard to believe that it has only been 50 years since Title IX was passed in the 1970s. The University of Alabama is honoring the 50th anniversary of the federal civil rights law that was enacted as part of the Education Amendments of 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school that receives funding from the federal government by honoring women who have paved the way in college sports.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson picks off Oak Mountain with dominant shut out
ALABASTER – Three first-quarter interceptions were all Thompson needed to create separation early against Oak Mountain on Thursday night, Oct. 6 en route to a dominant 51-0 win on senior night in front of the home crowd. In a region battle, the Warriors jumped out to a 20-0 lead...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham claws out crucial region win against Benjamin Russell
PELHAM – The Panther returned home to Pelham for the first time in three weeks to take on the Benjamin Russell Wildcats for a Thursday game on Oct. 6. Pelham secured their latest victory by defeating the Wildcats 30-20. “We got to keep the momentum up,” Pelham head coach Mike Vickery said about Pelham’s latest victory. “We played good on defense, we’re still gonna work on progressing offensively after losing Darius Copeland. We’re just going to try to build on it, we can wait and enjoy this one. Benjamin Russell and those kids played their tails off.”
