Polygon
PlayStation Stars: Everything you need to know about Sony’s new rewards program
PlayStation Stars, a rewards program Sony tragically failed to market by licensing the theme song of a certain animated film about an ogre’s swamp, rolls out today in the United States. First announced in July, PlayStation Stars primarily grants players “digital collectibles,” which caused some observers to raise eyebrows...
NFL・
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
Polygon
No Man’s Sky’s new patch streamlines the game for Switch launch
No Man’s Sky gets a major new update alongside its launch on Nintendo Switch on Friday. The update, called Waypoint, brings the game to version 4.0 and conducts a sweeping overhaul of the game’s balance and structure — although it doesn’t add much new content. Developer...
Polygon
Kojima Productions teases new game starring Elle Fanning
Kojima Productions has teased a new game that will star Elle Fanning (The Great). A QR code spotted at the PAX Aus gaming event in Melbourne, Australia leads to an image, hosted on the Kojima Productions website, of Fanning with the words “Who Am I?” printed across her face. Text down the side of the image reads: “A Hideo Kojima Game X Elle Fanning.”
Polygon
Bayonetta’s voice actor replaced by Jennifer Hale
Bayonetta 3, the long-awaited third installment in Platinum Games’ successful action-adventure series, is nearly upon us. First announced back in 2017, the game will see the return of the eponymous gun-toting Time Witch as she hacks, slashes, and vogues her way through an army of supernatural adversaries to save the mortal realm from annihilation.
Polygon
Why did CD Projekt just announce 6 new games?
In a long-term strategy update Tuesday, CD Projekt laid out an extremely ambitious development plan, stretching far into the future, and including confirmation of no less than six new games in addition to the new Witcher game it had already discussed: two further Witcher sequels, two Witcher spinoffs, and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, plus the creation of an entirely original third series, currently in the early conceptual stages.
Polygon
How to watch Critical Role’s Legend of Vox Machina panel at NYCC 2022
It’s New York Comic Con season, and there are plenty of exciting panels and updates going on this week and through the weekend. But if you’re a fan of Critical Role — the extremely popular actual play D&D group — you’re probably hoping to catch the new panel for The Legend of Vox Machina 2022 NYCC panel, which will offer details about the animated series’ upcoming second season.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök pre-order guide
God of War Ragnarök — the follow-up to 2018’s re-imagining of the classic PlayStation series, and Polygon’s 2018 Game of the Year — is nearly here. The story will pick up where God of War 2018 left off, with Atreus and Kratos heading into Ragnarok, the Nordic version of the apocalypse. In typical God of War fashion, Kratos and his son will need to tussle with notable figures from Norse mythological canon, including Odin, Thor, and Freya.
Polygon
Blizzard axes Overwatch 2 phone number requirement in update on game’s rocky launch
Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 on Tuesday did not go as planned. Many players who attempted to play the revamped Overwatch experienced long queue times, were subjected to server errors, were disconnected from games, and had progress and items not carry over from the original game — that is, if they could connect to Blizzard’s game servers at all. On Wednesday evening, Blizzard apologized for the state of Overwatch 2’s launch and announced a major policy change: It will no longer require a phone number to be attached to a Battle.net account for “a majority of existing Overwatch players.”
Polygon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s NYCC season finale trailer reveals Sauron
Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.
Polygon
Persona 5 is getting a card game that will steal your tabletop
The Phantom Thieves are coming to steal your heart in yet another medium: tabletop games. The excellent JRPG Persona 5 Royal is being adapted into a strategy card game, out next year. Published by Pandasaurus Games (publishers of the wonderful Machi Koro 2, one of our picks for the best...
Polygon
Yes, Genshin Impact controls my life, but it’s consensual
Logging on to Genshin Impact, I immediately go to my fallback activity: picking flowers. To do that, I choose my anime-esque character with his black-and-teal-colored hair, and we fast-travel to the sheer, jutting peaks of the mystical region of Jueyun Karst. I jump from one slope to another, gliding along while the notes of a stringed instrument accompany my platforming. I pick a white flower called a Qingxin off the top of a neighboring cliff.
Polygon
How to destroy chrome structures in Fortnite
One of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 quests for Week 3 says “Destroy Chrome Structures.” Not only does the game not really explain how to do this, some of the chrome structures you break don’t count towards the quest progression. Destroying things that start off chrome...
Polygon
How to watch the Mario movie trailer during today’s Nintendo Direct
The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will premiere during a Nintendo Direct today. The direct will go live at 4:05 p.m. EDT/1:05 p.m. PDT and debut the trailer to the world. There will not, however, be any new game information. Earlier this week, Nintendo and Illumination revealed...
Polygon
Overwatch 2 bug is forcing some players into accidentally buying skins
Overwatch 2’s release has hit another snag in its rocky launch. This time, players are reporting a bug that leads users to accidentally purchase items like skins with the in-game currency, which is non-refundable. Reddit user Dracyoshi posted a lengthy description of the bug on the Overwatch subreddit. Basically,...
Polygon
New Pokémon are hidden in the Scarlet and Violet trailer
The Pokémon Company slipped a few new, unannounced Pokémon into the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer that debuted Thursday. If you look closely at the mini-map shown around the trailer’s 7 minute, 16 second mark, you’ll notice some unfamiliar Pokémon icons — there are two white mice, a green parrot, and a blocky, rock mushroom.
Polygon
Heroscape’s new boxed set costs $250, but it could jumpstart the decades-old wargame
Beloved miniatures wargame Heroscape is back with a new high-profile crowdfunding project. Everything hinges on the success of a lavish $249.99 boxed set called Heroscape: Age of Annihilation, which includes loads of customizable scenery and five playable factions. It will only be produced if the campaign receives 8,000 pre-orders, but if it’s successful, Hasbro’s Avalon Hill imprint plans to bring the franchise back to life with additional releases.
Polygon
All the NYCC 2022 news, trailers, and reveals in one place
After SDCC, New York Comic Con is one of the year’s biggest pop culture gatherings. On top of being a source for major comic news, it also finds everything from the teams behind Lord of the Rings to Chainsaw Man and Critical Role gathering to hype up their new projects. Every year we can expect news, announcements, and trailers to break out of the convention. 2022 NYCC is also primed to deliver.
Polygon
Netflix’s The Midnight Club might convert a new generation into horror buffs
In the mid 1990s, America’s children were gripped by Goosebumps fever. These entry-level horror novels by R.L. Stine, never more than about 150 pages in length, were notorious for their textual jump-scares, their cliffhanger chapter endings that suggested the horrific only to be punctured by mundanity on the following page, and their overall promise of formulaic scares with just enough variation between books to allow for a feeling of discovery each time.
Polygon
Bungie finally announces a nerf for Destiny 2’s most talked about Exotic
After a few weeks of minor updates, Bungie released a massive blog post for Destiny 2 on Thursday. The article offers a ton of information about upcoming weapon and balance changes, and is extremely long. For our purposes here, we’re mainly going to be discussing the Exotic changes coming in...
