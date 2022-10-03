Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

Williams is the fourth Buckeye in as many weeks to earn either the offensive or defensive honor.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday's 49-10 win over Rutgers.

With sophomore TreVeyon Henderson sidelined by a lingering foot injury, Williams carried the ball 21 times for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns, which tied him with former running backs Pete Johnson and Keith Byars for the most rushing touchdowns in a game in school history.

This marks the fourth weekly honor in as many weeks for the Buckeyes, as sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud were named the conference’s offensive player of the week following the wins over Arkansas State and Toledo, respectively.

Redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg , meanwhile, was named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the week after the win over Wisconsin.

More News: SI's Top 10: Georgia Shows Vulnerability | College Football Scoreboard | October Storylines To Watch | College Football Bowl Projections | ESPN's College GameDay Will Head To Kansas | What We – And Don't – Know About CFP Expansion

Williams has now rushed for 497 yards and eight touchdowns through five games this season. He becomes first Ohio State running back to take home the honor since Henderson, when he rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Tulsa last fall.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Wisconsin Fires Head Coach Paul Chryst After 2-3 Start

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Rutgers

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Rutgers

Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In AP , Coaches Polls Following Win Over Rutgers

Photos From Ohio State's 49-10 Win Over Rutgers

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams’ Historic Performance Fueled By Late Grandmother

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !