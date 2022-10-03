ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' trailer from MTV Movie Awards

The Perks of Being a Wallflower centers on several teens' journey to discover their identities. Among them is Emma Watson's Sam. In Watson's first major attempt to shed the skin of her Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, the stakes are as high off screen as they are on. Can Watson claim her own identity as an actress and overcome the mega-shadow of the mega-franchise? Judge for yourself below.
MOVIES
How a non-traditional revival of 1776 seeks to view American history as a reckoning

Sit down, John... because it's someone else's turn to speak. That's the core notion at the heart of a new revival of 1776, coming to Broadway this fall courtesy of the Roundabout Theatre Company and A.R.T. The 1969 musical from Peter Stone and Sherman Edwards gets turned on its head in a re-imagining that casts a range of ethnicities, races, and genders in the buckled shoes of the founding fathers.
THEATER & DANCE
'Real Housewives of New York': LuAnn and Ramona fight

The Real Housewives of New York are back to doing what they do best — fighting. EW has obtained an exclusive clip of the second episode — airing June 11 — where Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer decide to air their grievances with one another. While Ramona accuses LuAnn of being condescending, the Countess just wants some sympathy because she's a single mother raising two kids. Watch the clip below!
TV SERIES
Jewel as June Carter Cash for Lifetime movie

Jewel Tweeted fans a first-look photo of herself as June Carter Cash in the upcoming Lifetime film, The June Carter Cash Story, and the songstress underneath the long dark hair is nearly unrecognizable. "Here I am as June in my trailer with her blue eyes and perfect teeth ‪#ringoffire."
MOVIES
Google Doodle celebrates Bob Ross

Art history majors, your time has come. The popular Google Doodle feature on the Google homepage got an artsy twist today in honor of what would have been Bob Ross' 70th birthday (The beloved painter and TV personality passed away in 1995). Ross is best known as the creator and...
VISUAL ART
Everything we know about HBO's sleazy music industry drama The Idol

Get ready to bear witness to the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." Created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd), Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, HBO Max's upcoming series The Idol is hoping to strike the right note of hot and dangerous with its most recent trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
Halloween on HBO Max: Poltergeist among streaming options

If you're looking for ways to get into the Halloween spirit, HBO has plenty of options that are sure to scare viewers during the spooky season. Plus, Godzilla fans have plenty to celebrate with a slew of films available to stream from the Shōwa era. Other film series with multiple titles streaming include the Conjuring universe, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Omen.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Adam star Quintessa Swindell is a breath of fresh air as the powerful Cyclone

Superhero training is nothing new. If you're an actor and you get cast to play a comic-book hero, you're probably committing to a fair amount of gym time. Sometimes that can mean hitting the weights or practicing the perfect punch; other times, you have to learn how to mimic flight by dangling in a harness, dozens of feet off the ground.
MUSIC
Keanu Reeves departs The Devil in the White City series at Hulu

The long road to bring The Devil in the White City to the screen just got a little longer. Keanu Reeves has left the Hulu and Paramount TV project, which would have marked his first major role on American television, EW has confirmed. No reason for his departure was given, and a representative for the actor did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
TV & VIDEOS
'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' passes $100 million at the worldwide box office

British comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which stars Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Tom Wilkinson, and Bill Nighy, has passed $100 million at the worldwide box office according to distributor Fox Searchlight. After three weeks of release in America — and a successful expansion into 1,233 theaters over Memorial Day...
MOVIES
The Mysterious Benedict Society cast, creators tease Tony Hale's 'cult leader' turn in season 2

In The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2, the villain just wants to make everyone happy. Doesn't sound too bad, right?. Wrong. When the cast and showrunners of the Disney+ series stopped by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday, they revealed that one of Tony Hale's two roles — Dr. L.D. Curtain, the evil twin of Mr. Benedict — is going to be like a "cult leader" this season with his new mission of selling happiness to people.
TV SERIES

