The Perks of Being a Wallflower centers on several teens' journey to discover their identities. Among them is Emma Watson's Sam. In Watson's first major attempt to shed the skin of her Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, the stakes are as high off screen as they are on. Can Watson claim her own identity as an actress and overcome the mega-shadow of the mega-franchise? Judge for yourself below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO