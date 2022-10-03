Read full article on original website
See the stars playing Scooby-Doo characters in new Velma series: Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, Sam Richardson, and more
The star-studded voice cast also includes Ming-Na Wen, Melissa Fumero, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, and many more. Jinkies! Mindy Kaling has announced the cast of her upcoming animated Velma series and it's stacked higher than Shaggy's sandwiches. Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu will round out the Mystery Machine,...
Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong talk Armageddon Time: Queens, the 1980s, and 'real-deal pickles'
"Do you know what aspic is?" Anne Hathaway asks, her eyes going saucer-cup wide. "They put everything in there — strawberries, meat. Salad-flavored jello with romaine lettuce. If you ever feel like going down a very specific rabbit hole on the internet…." She breaks off, laughing. An accidental...
'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' trailer from MTV Movie Awards
The Perks of Being a Wallflower centers on several teens' journey to discover their identities. Among them is Emma Watson's Sam. In Watson's first major attempt to shed the skin of her Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, the stakes are as high off screen as they are on. Can Watson claim her own identity as an actress and overcome the mega-shadow of the mega-franchise? Judge for yourself below.
How a non-traditional revival of 1776 seeks to view American history as a reckoning
Sit down, John... because it's someone else's turn to speak. That's the core notion at the heart of a new revival of 1776, coming to Broadway this fall courtesy of the Roundabout Theatre Company and A.R.T. The 1969 musical from Peter Stone and Sherman Edwards gets turned on its head in a re-imagining that casts a range of ethnicities, races, and genders in the buckled shoes of the founding fathers.
'Real Housewives of New York': LuAnn and Ramona fight
The Real Housewives of New York are back to doing what they do best — fighting. EW has obtained an exclusive clip of the second episode — airing June 11 — where Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer decide to air their grievances with one another. While Ramona accuses LuAnn of being condescending, the Countess just wants some sympathy because she's a single mother raising two kids. Watch the clip below!
Jewel as June Carter Cash for Lifetime movie
Jewel Tweeted fans a first-look photo of herself as June Carter Cash in the upcoming Lifetime film, The June Carter Cash Story, and the songstress underneath the long dark hair is nearly unrecognizable. "Here I am as June in my trailer with her blue eyes and perfect teeth #ringoffire."
Google Doodle celebrates Bob Ross
Art history majors, your time has come. The popular Google Doodle feature on the Google homepage got an artsy twist today in honor of what would have been Bob Ross' 70th birthday (The beloved painter and TV personality passed away in 1995). Ross is best known as the creator and...
The Wheel of Time cast teases new faces and 'massive' scale in season 2
The Wheel of Time season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but several cast members appeared alongside showrunner Rafe Judkins at New York Comic Con on Friday to tease what's in store for the future of the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series. Rosamund Pike, who plays the Aes Sedai...
Everything we know about HBO's sleazy music industry drama The Idol
Get ready to bear witness to the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." Created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd), Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, HBO Max's upcoming series The Idol is hoping to strike the right note of hot and dangerous with its most recent trailer.
Wolf Pack creator details how new teen werewolf show is going to be different from Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is back with another teen werewolf show called Wolf Pack, but it actually has zero connection to Teen Wolf and he promises it's going to be a totally different series. Davis stopped by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday with the stars...
Halloween on HBO Max: Poltergeist among streaming options
If you're looking for ways to get into the Halloween spirit, HBO has plenty of options that are sure to scare viewers during the spooky season. Plus, Godzilla fans have plenty to celebrate with a slew of films available to stream from the Shōwa era. Other film series with multiple titles streaming include the Conjuring universe, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Omen.
Mindy Kaling says Into the Spider-Verse inspired her to make Velma character Indian
Mindy Kaling knew from the start that she would voice the titular character in Velma, the animated Scooby Doo origin story series, but she and showrunner Charlie Grandy (The Office, The Mindy Project) found inspiration for the character's look in a surprising place. "We knew it would be fun for...
Mike Flanagan tried to make The Midnight Club a movie — until he had to destroy the script
Mike Flanagan's first attempt at bringing The Midnight Club to the screen didn't go so well. The horror maven behind The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep went way back to the very beginnings of his new Netflix series while stopping by EW's New York Comic Con suite Thursday.
Black Adam star Quintessa Swindell is a breath of fresh air as the powerful Cyclone
Superhero training is nothing new. If you're an actor and you get cast to play a comic-book hero, you're probably committing to a fair amount of gym time. Sometimes that can mean hitting the weights or practicing the perfect punch; other times, you have to learn how to mimic flight by dangling in a harness, dozens of feet off the ground.
Teen Wolf: The Movie gets 2023 premiere date and sneak peek of Allison's return
There won't be a full moon on Jan. 26, 2023 — it's going to be a waxing crescent, we checked — but the werewolves are still going to be out on that date ... because that's when Teen Wolf: The Movie will finally premiere. The news was revealed...
Keanu Reeves departs The Devil in the White City series at Hulu
The long road to bring The Devil in the White City to the screen just got a little longer. Keanu Reeves has left the Hulu and Paramount TV project, which would have marked his first major role on American television, EW has confirmed. No reason for his departure was given, and a representative for the actor did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
Cate Blanchett on her ferocious TÁR turn: 'She believes in the power of being the exception'
After months of living in the skin of Lydia Tár — the fictional orchestra conductor and EGOT winner whose fall from grace is the subject of the new movie that bears her name — Cate Blanchett can sum up her character pretty quickly. "I think about Lydia...
'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' passes $100 million at the worldwide box office
British comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which stars Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Tom Wilkinson, and Bill Nighy, has passed $100 million at the worldwide box office according to distributor Fox Searchlight. After three weeks of release in America — and a successful expansion into 1,233 theaters over Memorial Day...
It's-a me! Chris Pratt debuts his Super Mario voice in trailer for animated movie
The wait is over. We can stop losing sleep because we finally know what Chris Pratt's Mario voice sounds like in the Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Basically, it's just Pratt's voice. Not "It's-a me, Mario." No "Wahoo!" At least not for now. "What is this place?" Mario says in...
The Mysterious Benedict Society cast, creators tease Tony Hale's 'cult leader' turn in season 2
In The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2, the villain just wants to make everyone happy. Doesn't sound too bad, right?. Wrong. When the cast and showrunners of the Disney+ series stopped by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday, they revealed that one of Tony Hale's two roles — Dr. L.D. Curtain, the evil twin of Mr. Benedict — is going to be like a "cult leader" this season with his new mission of selling happiness to people.
