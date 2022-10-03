Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
Collider
Where to Stream 'The Mole'
With Y2K fashion and early 2000s trends coming back into style, so are the television shows of the decade, including the wildly fun unscripted reality competition shows such as The Mole. Originally hosted by Anderson Cooper back in the golden age of reality television, also known as the 2000s, The Mole was a five-season series of complex espionage-style competition that included risky or “extreme” physical challenges like bungee jumping or tight rope walking, solving perplexing puzzles, taking high stakes tests and attempting to make it through to the end where quite a lot of money was on the line. The series followed twelve strangers from an array of diverse backgrounds as they traveled around the world competing in challenges in order to add money to the pot of final winnings. As competitors are eliminated at the end of every episode, the last person standing with the highest score wins the lot. While it sounds simple enough it is executed with a devious twist: there is a mole hidden among them, sabotaging their plans and missions every step of the way, and trying to make the final winnings as little as possible. The twelve strangers must work together as a team while also being unable to truly trust one another. Tensions rise as the competitors argue, form secret alliances, and try to weed out who the undermining secret operative among them could be.
Collider
'Wednesday' is Dead Serious in New Image from Netflix Series
Things are getting spooky on Twitter, where Netflix recently dropped a new photo for their upcoming series, Wednesday. Giving fans an update of the countdown until the Addams’ family kiddo gets her own telling, the streamer cheekily wrote “7 more Wednesdays until Wednesday,” teasing the show’s release on November 23. While it may be after the official Halloween season, we’re sure those who like to keep the tricks and treats going all the way up until Thanksgiving will be happy to mark the holiday’s finale with this one.
Collider
Why Streaming (Not Theaters) Is the Perfect Place to Watch R-rated Teen Movies & TV
Every movie should get a theatrical release. A film isn’t inherently lesser than if it doesn’t go to the big screen nor is your experience of watching it lesser if you watched it on DVD or any other small-screen format. But every movie should at least have the option, if only for the first month or so of its existence, of getting a big-screen release. There’s something so special about devoting your entire attention to a gigantic screen consuming your field of vision, with surrounding darkness further making it feel like it’s just you and the motion picture. The theatrical experience is sacred…but that doesn’t mean every genre benefits from a traditional theatrical release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories
Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
Collider
Mila Kunis Recounts the 'That '90s Show' Scene That Made Her Incredibly Nervous
Many of us are counting down the days until we can head back to Point Place, Wisconsin and join some new and old faces in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house when That ‘90s Show hits Netflix. The occasion marks the return of many cast members from That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon who are making their way back after the original series bowed out 16 years ago.
Collider
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor
As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
Collider
Ben Platt and Kristen Bell Play Siblings in First 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' Images
We’ve all been there. We’re invited to a wedding that we can’t get out of with a guest list filled with some people we’d rather never see again. That’s exactly the vibe presented in a new batch of photos for Prime Video’s The People We Hate at the Wedding, which features a star-studded cast including Ben Platt, Kristen Bell, and Allison Janney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
11 Buzziest Movies Screening at the Chicago International Film Festival
Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York may officially kick off awards season, but the Chicago International Film Festival (which runs from October 12th through the 23rd) has the perk of curating the finest selections from late August’s/early September’s bevy of world premieres. This year’s lineup features at least four likely Oscar nominees and a surprise horror hit exported from TIFF.
Collider
How to Watch Every 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Episode
Gather your family on your pink living room sofa, it is once again the best time of the year. No, we don’t mean Halloween, or “spooky season”, we mean the release of the next installment of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror. This annual television event, which is highly anticipated by the show’s dedicated, multi-generational fans, has been a regular part of the series for the past 33 seasons. For years the writers have parodied horror media with their classic comedy style, poking fun at short stories and the top film releases of the year at the expense of America’s favorite cartoon family who endures significantly more violence in the annual horror-themed releases. With the 34th edition of the series’ spooky installments, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror is doing something that the series has never done before this year, upping the ante in a way that their fans will surely appreciate.
Collider
Daredevil Suits Up In New 'She-Hulk' Character Posters
It happened! It finally happened! In this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Charlie Cox finally graced our screens once again as Daredevil. To commemorate this highly anticipated moment, two character posters have been released for both Daredevil and his secret identity. For three seasons, Cox captivated audiences...
Collider
'The Midnight Club' Proves Anthologies Are Better When Each Story Has Meaning
The following contains mild spoilers for The Midnight Club.The Midnight Club keeps Mike Flanagan’s tradition of using horror to explore trauma and existential dread. Created by Flanagan and Leah Fong, the series deals with these complex subjects by giving voice to a group of terminal teenagers and young adults. While there’s a lot to unpack in The Midnight Club, the series deviates from Flanagan’s previous works by mixing the expected horror drama with an anthology format, in which each episode presents a brand new story to the audience. Contrary to most anthologies, though, every story of The Midnight Club is excellent. And that’s not only because each tale explores a different horror trope but mainly because each story has meaning. Since each individual story connects to the overall drama of The Midnight Club, the anthology format actually serves a greater purpose. For that reason, The Midnight Club argues in favor of meaningful anthologies by showing how a collection can only be as good as the parts it comprises.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
How to Watch 'Amsterdam'
From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.
Collider
'Rings of Power' Showrunners Discuss the Decision to Hold Off on Showing Sauron
Even before the first trailer dropped, fans have been coming up with all kinds of theories about Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The amount of these theories only increased when the show actually premiered. One of the most prevalent topics in the theories is the whereabouts and status of the big bad Sauron. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the series showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne gave some insight into the mystery around the character.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 8 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 8.A lot happened in She-Hulk's eighth episode — most notably, the highly-anticipated return of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Titled “Ribbit and Rip It,” the episode introduces us to Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), a low-level "superhero" who is injured due to a malfunction in his supersuit. This leads to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) helping Leap-Frog, Eugene, file a lawsuit against the manufacturer. This presents a major conflict of interest for Jen, as the manufacturer happens to be Jen’s super-tailor Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) — and with Luke on the opposing side, he is going to need his own council. Enter Matt Murdock.
Collider
In Season 2 of 'Abbott Elementary,' the Teachers Get Even More Personal
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Abbott Elementary. Quinta Brunson's Emmy-winning hit show Abbott Elementary has returned with a bang, with the third episode of Season 2 primed to air this week. The show boasts both the use of wholesome comedy and a mockumentary style made popular by The Office — but rather than take place in a typical office setting, Abbott Elementary follows the daily struggles of elementary school teachers in Philadelphia’s public school system.
Collider
Everything We Learned at 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 NYCC Panel
A few weeks ago, Prime Video revealed that The Wheel of Time had been renewed for a third season at San Diego Comic-Con and the streamer couldn't let New York Comic-Con pass without bringing some of the cast to the Empire Stage to discuss the second season and tease what fans can expect from the return to the epic fantasy universe. The panel started off with a very fun video featuring Rosamund Pike talking to herself as Moiraine and teasing what fans might come to expect from Moiraine's journey and how she will be more stubborn and more closed off than before.
Collider
How 'House of the Dragon' Has Deviated From 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.What’s the High Valyrian word for “escalation?” There must have been some maester furiously scribbling it down after Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) drew a dagger on Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and her sons in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. It was tense, it was exciting – and it has exactly no source material in Fire & Blood or The World of Ice and Fire. An increasing number of events in the series have been invented, and even more take George R. R. Martin’s words and spin them around to a degree that the first season of Game of Thrones did not. Those who haven’t read the books House of the Dragon is based on may be curious as to what all’s been changed. Let that curiosity be slaked now.
Collider
What Is the Eye on Aldhani in 'Andor'?
Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One, a 2016 addition to the ever-expanding, sprawling world of Star Wars takes fans on a nostalgic and oft-surprising trip to places and planets that may or may not have been featured before. One of them includes Aldhani, the seemingly deserted planet that Luthen (Stellan Skargard) brings Cassian (Diego Luna) to after recruiting him for a revolutionary mission the rebels seem to have planned. The mission involves infiltrating and stealing from an Imperial garrison - a feat whose undertaking would simply be foolhardy should a distraction not be created or taken advantage of. That’s where the Eye of Aldhani comes in - the rebels’ escape plan seeming to hinge on its occurrence.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Superhero Role in the MCU
Surprisingly, Keanu Reeves is one megastar who hasn’t joined the growing league of Marvel or DC superheroes yet. Fans have been speculating about the Matrix actor's superhero stint for quite a while now, with ample rumors circulating of him joining one franchise or the other to no avail. He recently voiced Batman in League of Superpets, and that’s as close as he could come to having a superhero performance. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book Brzrkr, and revealed to fans which Marvel superhero he’d like to play.
Comments / 0