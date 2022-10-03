ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, NY

ATV stolen from Hancock residence

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

HANCOCK, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a Can-Am 1000R ATV from a Town of Hancock residence.

The ATV was last seen by the owner in May of 2022 at their property located on County Highway 67. It was reported stolen on September 2nd.

Deputies are asking anyone that may have seen this stolen ATV or anyone that may have information relating to the theft to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 607-832-5555. All calls will remain confidential.

You can see an actual photo of the ATV above.

