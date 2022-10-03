Read full article on original website
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
Only one in four individuals with disabilities in Alabama are employed, United Ability’s upcoming Hiring Expo aims to adress that
Earlier this summer, Alabama‘s unemployment rate in August 2022 hit a historic low at 2.6%. Can it get any lower? Absolutely. “Inside” those monthly unemployment statistics is the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities. According to Department of Labor statistics, around 430,000 Alabamians have a disability. Only 115,000–or...
Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners
The longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is officially for sale, listed at $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners. Keep reading for all the details. Home to the YMCA of Greater Birmingham for 37 years. Completed in 1984, the building at 2101 4th Avenue North has been home...
7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23
Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside
With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
BREAKING: new Atlanta-based entertainment concept coming to Urban Supply
Looking for your next destination for all things fun? Atlanta-based Fairway Social, an entertainment concept with virtual gaming bays, is officially coming to Parkside District’s Urban Supply. Keep reading for the details. All about Fairway Social. Atlanta-based Fairway Social combines sports and entertainment thanks to its simulator bays with...
Back Forty Beer Company CEO Hatton Smith talks mission, goals + more with United Way
You’ve probably heard Hatton Smith’s name before—you may know him as the CEO behind your favorite six-pack of Back Forty Beer at the Piggly Wiggly or the former CEO of Royal Cup Coffee. Even better than his great taste in beer, he’s a huge advocate for the Birmingham community and the United Way of Central Alabama. Keep reading to hear how he got the crowd excited at United Way’s professional development luncheon.
6 exciting weekend events—pumpkins, puppies + shopping—Oct. 7-9
‘Tis the season for pumpkins, football games and shopping for cozy sweaters. With the weekend ahead, Birmingham is filled with fall events you won’t want to miss. Keep reading to discover what’s happening in The Magic City, October 7-9. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to...
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 7-9
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
BREAKING: Prominent downtown building on First Ave N. changes hands in $5M portfolio sale
With new businesses and startups popping up everywhere in Birmingham, exciting deals are to the historic First Ave N. Most recently, Tax Break Recovery, LLC has purchased 2121 and 2127 1st Ave North through Harbert Realty Services from private equity firm, Sixty West. Keep reading to discover why this is a big move for this local company.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City identified
A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community Thursday morning has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, died following the shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road just after 10:30 a.m. Another person was also...
COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham
The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham
The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
Tune in to the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic kickoff Oct. 8
Tailgaters and football fanatics will want to hear this news. The Morehouse Tuskegee Classic is returning to Legion Field on Saturday, October 8 at 7PM. Don’t miss these rivals battle in Birmingham in one of the longest-running NCAA Division II classics in the South. What is the Morehouse Tuskegee...
Drive-by shooting on busy Birmingham road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community left one man dead, and another injured. The shots rang out just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Georgia, a busy roadway in front of the Georgia Market neighborhood store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men were sitting...
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
Have a servant’s heart? Attend Glenwood’s Career Fair, Oct. 21
Do you have a servant’s heart and want to help individuals in a big way? Glenwood may be your perfect career match. Read on for info about the organization’s upcoming Career Fair on Friday, October 21, plus get a behind-the-scenes look at one Glenwood employee’s important role.
Birmingham man struck, killed by Amtrak train identified
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after being struck by an Amtrak train. Marcus Del Lofton 40, of Birmingham, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at 15th Place Southwest at Pearson Avenue Southwest. He died shortly after. Birmingham police are investigating.
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
