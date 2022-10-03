ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Only one in four individuals with disabilities in Alabama are employed, United Ability’s upcoming Hiring Expo aims to adress that

Earlier this summer, Alabama‘s unemployment rate in August 2022 hit a historic low at 2.6%. Can it get any lower? Absolutely. “Inside” those monthly unemployment statistics is the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities. According to Department of Labor statistics, around 430,000 Alabamians have a disability. Only 115,000–or...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners

The longtime downtown location of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is officially for sale, listed at $5.75 million by Ironvest Partners. Keep reading for all the details. Home to the YMCA of Greater Birmingham for 37 years. Completed in 1984, the building at 2101 4th Avenue North has been home...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23

Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside

With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: new Atlanta-based entertainment concept coming to Urban Supply

Looking for your next destination for all things fun? Atlanta-based Fairway Social, an entertainment concept with virtual gaming bays, is officially coming to Parkside District’s Urban Supply. Keep reading for the details. All about Fairway Social. Atlanta-based Fairway Social combines sports and entertainment thanks to its simulator bays with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Back Forty Beer Company CEO Hatton Smith talks mission, goals + more with United Way

You’ve probably heard Hatton Smith’s name before—you may know him as the CEO behind your favorite six-pack of Back Forty Beer at the Piggly Wiggly or the former CEO of Royal Cup Coffee. Even better than his great taste in beer, he’s a huge advocate for the Birmingham community and the United Way of Central Alabama. Keep reading to hear how he got the crowd excited at United Way’s professional development luncheon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 exciting weekend events—pumpkins, puppies + shopping—Oct. 7-9

‘Tis the season for pumpkins, football games and shopping for cozy sweaters. With the weekend ahead, Birmingham is filled with fall events you won’t want to miss. Keep reading to discover what’s happening in The Magic City, October 7-9. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham

The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham

The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Tune in to the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic kickoff Oct. 8

Tailgaters and football fanatics will want to hear this news. The Morehouse Tuskegee Classic is returning to Legion Field on Saturday, October 8 at 7PM. Don’t miss these rivals battle in Birmingham in one of the longest-running NCAA Division II classics in the South. What is the Morehouse Tuskegee...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man struck, killed by Amtrak train identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after being struck by an Amtrak train. Marcus Del Lofton 40, of Birmingham, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at 15th Place Southwest at Pearson Avenue Southwest. He died shortly after. Birmingham police are investigating.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

