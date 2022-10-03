Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Redesigning Money: What Drives the Fintech Space?
This episode is sponsored by Circle and Near. Can financial inclusion be achieved without a bank account or a digital money solution, such as crypto?. Host Michael Casey is solo on this episode of “Money Reimagined” to speak with Brett Scott, journalist, financial hacker, activist and author of "Cloud Money: Cash, Cards, Crypto and the War for Our Wallets."
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data
Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Expands Services in Australia, Calling Country a ‘Priority Market for Us’
Coinbase (COIN) is boosting its services in Australia, calling the country “a priority market for us,” the company announced in a blog post this week. The crypto exchange said it is adding local payments platform PayID as a way for customers to transfer Australian dollars to their Coinbase accounts, offering advanced trading tools and better pricing to its local retail customers and providing 24/7 chat support to customers there.
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: BitMEX Shift From Hong Kong Reflects the Toll of Stringent Covid Policies; Bitcoin Trades Sideways Amid Energy, Employment Concerns
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptocurrencies were trading sideways as investors fretted over new job figures and OPEC oil cuts. Insights: BitMEX has shifted away from Hong Kong, where it leased an entire floor of the prestigious Cheung Kong Center in 2018; the crypto exchange's largest office is now in Singapore.
CoinDesk
DeFi Platform Ribbon Finance's Unsecured Lending Product Sees Crypto Firms Folkvang and Wintermute Borrow Over $10M
Unless you have been underwater for months, you have probably heard that adverse macroeconomic conditions have made crypto market participants risk averse. However, the early activity in the Ethereum-based structured product firm Ribbon Finance's recently launched high-stakes lending product, Lend, suggests otherwise. Ribbon's Lend, which went live on Monday, allows...
CoinDesk
BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After $100M Exploit
The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) resumed operations at around 06:40 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) as chain validators adopted a software update that would close the exploit used by hackers to drain funds off-chain. BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is composed of BNB Beacon Chain...
CoinDesk
Crypto Update | The Dollar Can Be a Protocol for the Future of Money
Bitcoin remains rangebound at around $20K, plus a look at how a stablecoin-based model of money may allow innovation to flourish. 'Markets Daily' is back with the latest roundup of crypto news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
South Korean Prosecutors Reportedly Freeze $39.6M in Crypto Owned by Do Kwon; Global CBDC Framework
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. Prosecutors in South Korea have frozen 56.2 billion won ($39.6 million) of cryptocurrency assets belonging to Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs, the firm behind the failed Luna stablecoin project, according to Korean media outlet News1. The “Hash” hosts discuss this, plus the European Union (EU) is proposing new sweeping legislation for crypto wallets and exchanges, basically setting standardization across the block. Also, SWIFT says it has proved it can be the way forward for global central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
CoinDesk
Celsius' Crypto Customers Face Big Obstacle in Trying to Claw Back Their Deposits
The bankruptcy case of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is entering a new phase where shareholders will be pitted against the firm's beleaguered customers, with customers seemingly facing a major disadvantage as the company parcels out its assets in an auction. A recent motion to appoint a preferred equity committee seeks...
CoinDesk
What’s Going On With Ethereum’s MEV-Boost?
Soon after the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) blacklisted the Tornado Cash mixer program in August, Ethereum research and development firm Flashbots announced that it would, in accordance with U.S. Treasury Department sanctions, begin censoring transactions by means of a key piece of infrastructure used by many of the validators that run Ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop
Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Flatten as Latest Employment Data Throws a Setback for Inflation Hawks
Bitcoin and ether prices flattened in Wednesday trading as investors weighed the latest jobs data suggesting the economy isn’t finished growing. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slumped a fraction of a percentage point on Wednesday but climbed back above the $20,000 level after slumping below earlier in the day. BTC had declined overnight and accelerated for several hours, with the sharpest decline occurring during the 13:00 UTC hour (9:00 a.m. ET), as U.S. traditional markets opened and ADP’s Employment report on job creation in the private sector arrived hotter than expected. BTC volume during the downturn exceeded its average volume during that time frame by 5 times.
CoinDesk
Open Source: What It Is and Why It's Critical for Bitcoin and Crypto
Open-source code is code that is posted publicly online. Anyone is free to use the code for their own purposes, scrutinize it for bugs or propose new changes or features. Open-source code is the backbone for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the systems behind many other cryptocurrencies. The idea of “open source”...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Crypto.com’s Downsizing Larger Than Previously Reported: Ad Age
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has made sizable efforts to downsize its workforce and brand partnerships during the bear market, reported Ad Age on Thursday. The company has cut headcount by more than 2,000 – or 30%-40% of staff – since layoffs began last summer, according to the report, which cites multiple sources. Previous reporting had put the number closer to 1,000, and CEO Kris Marszalek in June said there had been job cuts of 260, or 5% of the workforce.
CoinDesk
Asset Management Giant GoldenTree Discloses $5.2M Investment in SushiSwap
GoldenTree has invested about $5.2 million the SushiSwap governance token, the asset management giant said in a SushiSwap forum announcement on Wednesday. The company, which has about $47 billion in assets under management, said it had been "following Sushi for a while" and with the start of its crypto-focused GoldenChain Asset Management arm, was "psyched to be more active in all things Sushi."
CoinDesk
US Officials Charge California Resident With Using Bitcoin to Launder $5.3M in Drug Proceeds
U.S. officials charged California resident John Khuu with conspiracy to commit money laundering and the unlawful importation of a controlled substance on Friday, alleging he sold counterfeit drugs for bitcoin. Khuu was arrested in August 2022, after grand juries in Texas and California returned the indictments in May and August,...
CoinDesk
UK Investment Giant Abrdn Joins Hedera Governing Council to Advance Tokenization Goals
U.K. asset management firm Abrdn (ABDN) has joined the Hedera Governing Council to continue its exploration of tokenizing traditional assets. The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company becomes the 27th member of the council that runs the Hedera blockchain-like public ledger. Like all other council members, Abrdn will run a Hedera network node.
CoinDesk
Partnership to Operate Malaysia's National Blockchain Infrastructure Sealed
Malaysia's blockchain Infrastructure will be jointly created and operated by Zetrix, a Malaysia-based layer 1 blockchain structure and MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (MTSSB), a tech consultancy, after the two entities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), according to a press release on Friday. Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure will be...
CoinDesk
Brazilian Police Issue Warrants Against Alleged Leader of $767M Crypto Pyramid Scheme
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. On Thursday, a hundred police officers took to the streets of six Brazilian cities to serve search and seizure warrants against Francisley Valdevino da Silva,...
Comments / 0