Redesigning Money: What Drives the Fintech Space?

This episode is sponsored by Circle and Near. Can financial inclusion be achieved without a bank account or a digital money solution, such as crypto?. Host Michael Casey is solo on this episode of “Money Reimagined” to speak with Brett Scott, journalist, financial hacker, activist and author of "Cloud Money: Cash, Cards, Crypto and the War for Our Wallets."
Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data

Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
Coinbase Expands Services in Australia, Calling Country a ‘Priority Market for Us’

Coinbase (COIN) is boosting its services in Australia, calling the country “a priority market for us,” the company announced in a blog post this week. The crypto exchange said it is adding local payments platform PayID as a way for customers to transfer Australian dollars to their Coinbase accounts, offering advanced trading tools and better pricing to its local retail customers and providing 24/7 chat support to customers there.
First Mover Asia: BitMEX Shift From Hong Kong Reflects the Toll of Stringent Covid Policies; Bitcoin Trades Sideways Amid Energy, Employment Concerns

Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptocurrencies were trading sideways as investors fretted over new job figures and OPEC oil cuts. Insights: BitMEX has shifted away from Hong Kong, where it leased an entire floor of the prestigious Cheung Kong Center in 2018; the crypto exchange's largest office is now in Singapore.
DeFi Platform Ribbon Finance's Unsecured Lending Product Sees Crypto Firms Folkvang and Wintermute Borrow Over $10M

Unless you have been underwater for months, you have probably heard that adverse macroeconomic conditions have made crypto market participants risk averse. However, the early activity in the Ethereum-based structured product firm Ribbon Finance's recently launched high-stakes lending product, Lend, suggests otherwise. Ribbon's Lend, which went live on Monday, allows...
BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After $100M Exploit

The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) resumed operations at around 06:40 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) as chain validators adopted a software update that would close the exploit used by hackers to drain funds off-chain. BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is composed of BNB Beacon Chain...
South Korean Prosecutors Reportedly Freeze $39.6M in Crypto Owned by Do Kwon; Global CBDC Framework

This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. Prosecutors in South Korea have frozen 56.2 billion won ($39.6 million) of cryptocurrency assets belonging to Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs, the firm behind the failed Luna stablecoin project, according to Korean media outlet News1. The “Hash” hosts discuss this, plus the European Union (EU) is proposing new sweeping legislation for crypto wallets and exchanges, basically setting standardization across the block. Also, SWIFT says it has proved it can be the way forward for global central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Celsius' Crypto Customers Face Big Obstacle in Trying to Claw Back Their Deposits

The bankruptcy case of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is entering a new phase where shareholders will be pitted against the firm's beleaguered customers, with customers seemingly facing a major disadvantage as the company parcels out its assets in an auction. A recent motion to appoint a preferred equity committee seeks...
What’s Going On With Ethereum’s MEV-Boost?

Soon after the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) blacklisted the Tornado Cash mixer program in August, Ethereum research and development firm Flashbots announced that it would, in accordance with U.S. Treasury Department sanctions, begin censoring transactions by means of a key piece of infrastructure used by many of the validators that run Ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain.
First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop

Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Flatten as Latest Employment Data Throws a Setback for Inflation Hawks

Bitcoin and ether prices flattened in Wednesday trading as investors weighed the latest jobs data suggesting the economy isn’t finished growing. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slumped a fraction of a percentage point on Wednesday but climbed back above the $20,000 level after slumping below earlier in the day. BTC had declined overnight and accelerated for several hours, with the sharpest decline occurring during the 13:00 UTC hour (9:00 a.m. ET), as U.S. traditional markets opened and ADP’s Employment report on job creation in the private sector arrived hotter than expected. BTC volume during the downturn exceeded its average volume during that time frame by 5 times.
Open Source: What It Is and Why It's Critical for Bitcoin and Crypto

Open-source code is code that is posted publicly online. Anyone is free to use the code for their own purposes, scrutinize it for bugs or propose new changes or features. Open-source code is the backbone for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the systems behind many other cryptocurrencies. The idea of “open source”...
Crypto Exchange Crypto.com’s Downsizing Larger Than Previously Reported: Ad Age

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has made sizable efforts to downsize its workforce and brand partnerships during the bear market, reported Ad Age on Thursday. The company has cut headcount by more than 2,000 – or 30%-40% of staff – since layoffs began last summer, according to the report, which cites multiple sources. Previous reporting had put the number closer to 1,000, and CEO Kris Marszalek in June said there had been job cuts of 260, or 5% of the workforce.
Asset Management Giant GoldenTree Discloses $5.2M Investment in SushiSwap

GoldenTree has invested about $5.2 million the SushiSwap governance token, the asset management giant said in a SushiSwap forum announcement on Wednesday. The company, which has about $47 billion in assets under management, said it had been "following Sushi for a while" and with the start of its crypto-focused GoldenChain Asset Management arm, was "psyched to be more active in all things Sushi."
Partnership to Operate Malaysia's National Blockchain Infrastructure Sealed

Malaysia's blockchain Infrastructure will be jointly created and operated by Zetrix, a Malaysia-based layer 1 blockchain structure and MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (MTSSB), a tech consultancy, after the two entities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), according to a press release on Friday. Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure will be...
