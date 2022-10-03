Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WLBT
Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., has been selected one of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our [Mississippi] magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” said President Hudson. “It’s an honor to...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
WLOX
Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
matadornetwork.com
Driving Mississippi’s Tamale Trail Is a Delicious, and Historic, Road Trip
Mississippi may be better known for its Delta catfish and beautiful beaches along the Gulf Coast, but there’s another perhaps lesser known (at least among outsiders) dish the state is known for: tamales. The Mississippi tamale trail dissects the Magnolia State, and for people who are curious about how food can shape culture, it’s worth a visit. The Mississippi tamale trail tells a tale of the history and the connection of two distinct cultures that came together in delicious fashion. Like a Gulf Coast road trip highlighting beer and blues music, this road trip is all about this region’s legendary culinary chops.
Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction
A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
Nissan celebrates 5 million vehicles produced at Mississippi plant, advances EV transformation
CANTON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Nissan celebrates production of 5 million vehicles at Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. This milestone represents nearly 20 years of Nissan manufacturing in Mississippi and paves the path for electric vehicle production, part of the company’s long-term vision – Nissan Ambition 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005734/en/ David Sliger, Manufacturing VP, and group of Nissan Canton team members celebrate 5 million vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-7-12,2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 6 – 12, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5...
Strict security measures in place for Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will begin on Thursday, October 5 with strict security measures in place this year. For the first time, those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 9:00 p.m. “Unsupervised youth, kids, teenagers are wandering in late at night, have been getting […]
WLBT
Mississippi Public Service Commission approves “Mississippi Distributed Generation Rules”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new solar program gets final approval by the Mississippi Public Service Commission today. However, there’s been pushback, including from the governor. Here’s the basis of how this program would work. If customers who fall within a certain income bracket agree to put up most...
Barges, boats affected as Mississippi River nears record low
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Mississippi River continues to drop to record low levels, and each drop has a potential impact on the prices of goods you use every day. “We’re at a minus eight on our river gauge, which is the seventh lowest and since 1954. So, it’s below average for this time of year,” said […]
Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
Mississippi PSC votes to amend former net metering rules
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) in a bipartisan vote approved amendments to the former Net Metering and Interconnection Rules, now referred to as the “Mississippi Distributed Generation Rules.” “The amended Rules will provide Mississippi customers of investor-owned utilities with the option to invest in their own ability to self-supply and […]
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course....
Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away
The hunt for a woman who escaped a Mississippi prison four days ago is over. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence County — about 100 miles away from where she escaped. On Friday, Mitchell escaped the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 25 to October 1, 2022. Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. Secretary...
Comments / 0