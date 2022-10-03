Read full article on original website
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
Here are Spokane’s four major construction projects impacting your drive
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction inSpokane is causing traffic backups, lane closures and detours. It can be difficult to navigate through it all. So, KREM 2 confirmed the four major projects that could impact your drive. The most recent construction project is at Division and Sprague. Emergency repairs here have...
City of Hayden to unveil new intersection improvement plan
HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is taking steps to encourage public comments that will help shape decision-making for a planned intersection improvement at Hayden Avenue and Ramsey Road, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A public hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m....
Trees coming to West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 100 new street trees will be planted in the West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods in Spokane, as part of the SpoCanopy program. The trees will be planted by the Lands Council staff and the City Arborist. The trees will be planted between Oct.11-13, with...
Amazon looking to hire 700 positions in Spokane ahead of holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash. – Amazon is looking to hire more than 700 people in the greater Spokane area ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The tech giant is hoping to hire 150,000 new workers nationwide and 3,500 across Washington state. The job openings include full-time, seasonal and part-time positions. Those who accept holiday positions will be offered sign-on bonuses, which...
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
Study from Gonzaga's Center for Climate, Society and the Environment show's latest heat results
SPOKANE, Wash — The weather might be starting to turn, but the summer heat is still on the minds of the Gonzaga Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment. With the help of 40 volunteers, the center mapped out Spokane's urban heat island effect back in July as part of their Spokane Beat the Heat project.
Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
Avista planning overnight power outage in Ritzville on Oct. 19
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Avista announced Friday that approximately 176 customers in Ritzville will experience a planned power outage for approximately eight hours on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The planned outage will take place overnight. According to Avista, crews will be performing maintenance on equipment in the area beginning at 10...
Construction on downtown Spokane overpass causing large traffic backups
WSDOT says the traffic could go all the way back to I-90, delaying cars on the freeway. Construction is expected to last 10 days.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Spokane native killed in stabbing along Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS — After the stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip that killed two people and wounded six on Thursday, the Clark County, Nevada, coroner's office has identified and released the cause of death of two of the victims. According to a report from KLSA in Las Vegas, one...
360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane
In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
Spokane area businesses team up to fight domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. — October is domestic violence awareness month. To help raise awareness, the "End the Violence Coalition'' and "Stop the Silence" are teaming up with Spokane area businesses. The next time you walk into your favorite bar or restaurant in the Spokane area, you might see signs with...
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
