Spokane, WA

KREM2

City of Hayden to unveil new intersection improvement plan

HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is taking steps to encourage public comments that will help shape decision-making for a planned intersection improvement at Hayden Avenue and Ramsey Road, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A public hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m....
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Trees coming to West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 100 new street trees will be planted in the West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods in Spokane, as part of the SpoCanopy program. The trees will be planted by the Lands Council staff and the City Arborist. The trees will be planted between Oct.11-13, with...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Amazon looking to hire 700 positions in Spokane ahead of holiday season

SPOKANE, Wash. – Amazon is looking to hire more than 700 people in the greater Spokane area ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.  The tech giant is hoping to hire 150,000 new workers nationwide and 3,500 across Washington state.  The job openings include full-time, seasonal and part-time positions. Those who accept holiday positions will be offered sign-on bonuses, which...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Avista planning overnight power outage in Ritzville on Oct. 19

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Avista announced Friday that approximately 176 customers in Ritzville will experience a planned power outage for approximately eight hours on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The planned outage will take place overnight. According to Avista, crews will be performing maintenance on equipment in the area beginning at 10...
RITZVILLE, WA
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KREM2

Spokane native killed in stabbing along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — After the stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip that killed two people and wounded six on Thursday, the Clark County, Nevada, coroner's office has identified and released the cause of death of two of the victims. According to a report from KLSA in Las Vegas, one...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'

The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Spokane area businesses team up to fight domestic violence

SPOKANE, Wash. — October is domestic violence awareness month. To help raise awareness, the "End the Violence Coalition'' and "Stop the Silence" are teaming up with Spokane area businesses. The next time you walk into your favorite bar or restaurant in the Spokane area, you might see signs with...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman

SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman.  Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed.  Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
