Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Northside water pump malfunction causing cloudy tap water

SPOKANE, Wash. – According to the City of Spokane, water technicians have discovered a failed valve is causing water to have a cloudy or milky appearance. The city said the condition of the water is not a result of contamination and crews will be flushing the north hill water system throughout the night.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Spokane moves forward with draft dog park guidelines

SPOKANE, Wash – The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is set to vote on the drafted dog park guidelines on Oct. 13. The plan would be to build at lease one dog park in each district over the next several years. Locations will be determined with the help of neighborhood councils and additional feedback from the public.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Homeless man cleans up Spokane streets to honor mother’s memory

SPOKANE, Wash. – “I just wanted to turn my life around, because after my mom passed away, I felt like I wasn’t doing the most trying to make her proud.”. 27-year-old Zachary Hutsell has been homeless since he was 16. That’s when his mother broke her leg, leading her to lose her job and their house.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Intersection of Garland and Maple blocked after serious crash

SPOKANE, Wash. – A serious crash has blocked the intersection of West Garland Avenue and North Maple Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), one person was arrested at the scene and one person was hospitalized in critical condition. SPD said excessive speed was likely a factor. Two...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Gonzaga Men’s basketball announces six-game series with Kentucky

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga Men’s basketball has announced a six-game series with Kentucky. The series will begin this season at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 20. In 2023, Kentucky will host Gonzaga university in Lexington. During the 2024-2025 season, teams will meet in Seattle before heading to Nashville in 2025 and 2026. The final games of the series will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027 and 2028.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sheriff’s office shares name, photo of missing man in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) shared a picture of 44-year-old Richard Curran Thursday morning, as they prepared to launch a second day of searching for the missing camper. Curran went missing near Pegleg Mountain, which is located along the Idaho/Montana border. The Kootenai...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Bonner County asking for help locating a missing teen

BONNER COUNTY, Wash. – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. Kaylena Kelley is a 15-year-old female. She is five-foot-five with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, please call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. FOX28 Spokane©
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Overturned truck blocks the westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. As of 12:30 p.m., the trailer was still blocking both westbound lanes. Vehicles were driving in...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Bail set for suspect of drive-by shooting near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash – A Spokane man is behind bars for a drive-by shooting that took place early Wednesday morning, just adjacent to Camp Hope. No one was injured in the shooting. 24-year-old James Rackliff was charged with two counts of a drive-by shooting after he reportedly shot a nine-millimeter three to four times.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Reardan school locks down, evacuates students due to threats from parent

REARDAN, Wash. – Reardan School locked down on Thursday after Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) informed Reardan police of a parent making threats against the school. According to Reardan Chief of Police, Andy Manke, SCSO told officers a parent of children at the school was threatening to violate a no-contact protection order and take his children. Police were warned the parent was an officer safety risk and was irate due to the service of the order. Potential threats relating to his intention to retrieve his children were allegedly made. Police made contact with the school superintendent and requested the school be placed in modified lockdown until the parent could be detained. However, law enforcement was unable to locate the parent, so students, faculty, and staff were evacuated as a precaution. Children were released to their parents or guardians. SCSO, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol joined the effort to ensure the school’s safety alongside Reardan police. Reardan police clarified there is no danger to the Reardan community at this time. Friday, Oct. 7 was a planned day off, so if students or staff left anything behind, they can come by the school between noon and 2 p.m. to retrieve their belongings.
REARDAN, WA

