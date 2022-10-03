Read full article on original website
Northside water pump malfunction causing cloudy tap water
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to the City of Spokane, water technicians have discovered a failed valve is causing water to have a cloudy or milky appearance. The city said the condition of the water is not a result of contamination and crews will be flushing the north hill water system throughout the night.
City of Spokane moves forward with draft dog park guidelines
SPOKANE, Wash – The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is set to vote on the drafted dog park guidelines on Oct. 13. The plan would be to build at lease one dog park in each district over the next several years. Locations will be determined with the help of neighborhood councils and additional feedback from the public.
Homeless man cleans up Spokane streets to honor mother’s memory
SPOKANE, Wash. – “I just wanted to turn my life around, because after my mom passed away, I felt like I wasn’t doing the most trying to make her proud.”. 27-year-old Zachary Hutsell has been homeless since he was 16. That’s when his mother broke her leg, leading her to lose her job and their house.
Intersection of Garland and Maple blocked after serious crash
SPOKANE, Wash. – A serious crash has blocked the intersection of West Garland Avenue and North Maple Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), one person was arrested at the scene and one person was hospitalized in critical condition. SPD said excessive speed was likely a factor. Two...
Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
Crash on I-90 causes delays westbound near exit 285
SPOKANE, Wash. – WSDOT has confirmed a crash on I-90 blocking westbound lanes at Sprague Ave and Fancher near exit 285. Be prepared for traffic delays.
Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver...
Gonzaga Men’s basketball announces six-game series with Kentucky
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga Men’s basketball has announced a six-game series with Kentucky. The series will begin this season at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 20. In 2023, Kentucky will host Gonzaga university in Lexington. During the 2024-2025 season, teams will meet in Seattle before heading to Nashville in 2025 and 2026. The final games of the series will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027 and 2028.
Sheriff’s office shares name, photo of missing man in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) shared a picture of 44-year-old Richard Curran Thursday morning, as they prepared to launch a second day of searching for the missing camper. Curran went missing near Pegleg Mountain, which is located along the Idaho/Montana border. The Kootenai...
Bonner County asking for help locating a missing teen
BONNER COUNTY, Wash. – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. Kaylena Kelley is a 15-year-old female. She is five-foot-five with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, please call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. FOX28 Spokane©
Overturned truck blocks the westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. As of 12:30 p.m., the trailer was still blocking both westbound lanes. Vehicles were driving in...
Man faces hit-and-run charges for crash in north Spokane that left 1 critically injured
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested Jermain Green in connection to a crash that happened at the intersection of Garland and Maple Thursday morning. According to SPD, Green was charged with felony hit and run and vehicular assault. The crash sent one person to the hospital...
Bail set for suspect of drive-by shooting near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash – A Spokane man is behind bars for a drive-by shooting that took place early Wednesday morning, just adjacent to Camp Hope. No one was injured in the shooting. 24-year-old James Rackliff was charged with two counts of a drive-by shooting after he reportedly shot a nine-millimeter three to four times.
Gonzaga University Center for the Study of Hate Announces Eva Lassman award winners
SPOKANE, Wash. – Travis McAdam, a Montana-based activist, and Muslims for Community Action and Support (MCAS), received this year’s Eva Lassman “Take Action Against Hate” Awards given by the Gonzaga University Center for the Study of Hate. McAdam, the director of Combating White Nationalism and Defending...
Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine...
Reardan school locks down, evacuates students due to threats from parent
REARDAN, Wash. – Reardan School locked down on Thursday after Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) informed Reardan police of a parent making threats against the school. According to Reardan Chief of Police, Andy Manke, SCSO told officers a parent of children at the school was threatening to violate a no-contact protection order and take his children. Police were warned the parent was an officer safety risk and was irate due to the service of the order. Potential threats relating to his intention to retrieve his children were allegedly made. Police made contact with the school superintendent and requested the school be placed in modified lockdown until the parent could be detained. However, law enforcement was unable to locate the parent, so students, faculty, and staff were evacuated as a precaution. Children were released to their parents or guardians. SCSO, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol joined the effort to ensure the school’s safety alongside Reardan police. Reardan police clarified there is no danger to the Reardan community at this time. Friday, Oct. 7 was a planned day off, so if students or staff left anything behind, they can come by the school between noon and 2 p.m. to retrieve their belongings.
Spokane County Auditor says only those certified by elections office can become official observers
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former state legislator Matt Shea, now a pastor, told his congregation at On Fire Ministries, that they’d be training and certifying people to become ballot drop box observers at their building on Sept. 30. “We believe that we need to be going into every area...
