ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Over 100 properties for sale in Steuben County Property Tax Auction

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164fnc_0iK30ZlX00

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has announced the 100+ properties for sale in this year’s second Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction that starts this month.

The County Legislature approved the dates for the auction during a Finance Committee meeting in August 2022. The online-only bidding will run from October 5 through October 12.

“Steuben officials maintain the purpose of the county auction is to recover back taxes and put the properties back on the tax rolls, not to seize property,” the County’s announcement said. “The County has long provided multiple ways for delinquent property owners to recover their property prior to the point of foreclosure sale.”

House involved in Chemung County Torture-Murder case sells for $26K

There are 110 properties for sale in this auction from across Stueben County, including residential homes, commercial buildings, investment property, vacant land, and recreational land. The full list can be found here.

The October bidding follows a successful auction in June 2022 that made $1.5 million for the county and recovered more than $847,000 in back taxes.

Schuyler County and Chemung County also recently finished their tax foreclosure online auctions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 5

Related
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Property Tax Auction Happening From October 5th-12th

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The second online-only Steuben County Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction will take place from October 5th through the 12th. County legislators approved the dates for the auction during a special meeting of the county Legislature's Finance Committee in August. This follows a successful tax auction in mid-June which allowed the county to host an auction for more than one day.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Village of Bath part of wastewater upgrade program

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Southern Tier villages will be part of a wastewater upgrade program designed to give longevity to clean water systems. Governor Hochul’s office announced that the Village of Bath and the Village of Endicott are part of the Asset Management Program. The program “will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, […]
BATH, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 727 King Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Brian and Margaret Shaver to Laurence Sullivan Jr. for $25,000. On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 219 Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Sally Dingman to Jason Martin for $105,000. On Sept. 23,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Business
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
ithaca.com

Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious

The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
ITHACA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign

The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Online Auction#Foreclosure Sale#Commercial Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#The County Legislature#Finance Committee#House#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

DEC finds, destroys 15 more pot plants on state lands

NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WETM) – Just over a week after finding marijuana plants in a State forest in Allegany County, the DEC reported that over a dozen more plants were found on another State property. The DEC said that Forest Rangers took a report of cannabis cultivation in the Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area in […]
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Early voting times, sample ballots in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Election day 2022 is just weeks away. In New York, voters can head to the polls early at select locations to cast their ballots. If you’re looking to cast your vote early, the Schuyler County Board of Elections has announced the following times for early voting, starting just over a […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Guthrie warns patients of Medicare phone scam

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is warning patients of a phone scam that shows as coming from the hospital on caller ID. Guthrie said some of its patients have fallen victim to the scam. The caller, which shows up as Guthrie on caller ID, may call multiple times until someone answers, and the scammer claims […]
SAYRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas gifts this month

(WETM) — Starting next week, Local Salvation Army locations will start accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Appointments will be available at the following locations during these dates and times: Corning: October 12 – 14 The Corning Salvation army is located at 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning N.Y. You can […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Summer drought impacted Pumpkin Crop

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- As majority of the area was under a drought to some extent for the summer and fall of 2022, we are now seeing the impacts with some fall crops. When it comes to the pumpkin harvest, there has been a shortage in some areas because of the lack of rain. The lack […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy