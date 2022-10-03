Over 100 properties for sale in Steuben County Property Tax Auction

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has announced the 100+ properties for sale in this year’s second Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction that starts this month.

The County Legislature approved the dates for the auction during a Finance Committee meeting in August 2022. The online-only bidding will run from October 5 through October 12.

“Steuben officials maintain the purpose of the county auction is to recover back taxes and put the properties back on the tax rolls, not to seize property,” the County’s announcement said. “The County has long provided multiple ways for delinquent property owners to recover their property prior to the point of foreclosure sale.”

There are 110 properties for sale in this auction from across Stueben County, including residential homes, commercial buildings, investment property, vacant land, and recreational land. The full list can be found here.

The October bidding follows a successful auction in June 2022 that made $1.5 million for the county and recovered more than $847,000 in back taxes.

Schuyler County and Chemung County also recently finished their tax foreclosure online auctions.

