ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Box Office: Harry Styles Can’t Lift “Don’t Worry Darling” Crawls Through a Week of Declines, Disappointments

I’ve waited to see if “Don’t Worry Darling” would pick up at all or develop “legs” at the box office. Unfortunately, it hasn’t. Even Harry Styles’s fans have stayed away. The total box office is just over $34 million Every day this week has been one of declines. Wednesday, typically a good day for adult movie going, was down another 52% from Tuesday, and so on and so forth.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

White Lotus Is Back! Here’s the Trailer for the Sumptuous New Season Set in Sicily

“White Lotus” is back! The HBO series returns with its first trailer, and it looks great set in sumptuous Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge is back, and it looks like her boyfriend, played by Jon Gries, is also returning. Other stars include Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Theo James. It also looks like there’s a lot of sex, and that HBO really went for it with the budget. Can’t wait.
MICHAEL JACKSON
Showbiz411

Disney Faces Massive Multimillion Write off on All Star “Amsterdam”

This is a weekend Disney was not looking forward to. Last night the all star period piece “Amsterdam” made only $550,000 in previews.the David O.Russell directed feature cost at least $80 million. Predictions now are for 6 to 8 million for the whole weekend. That’s basically a write...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zippel
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Emerald Fennell
Person
Carrie Hope Fletcher
Showbiz411

Netflix Sets “Knives Out: Glass Onion” for Only Thanksgiving Week in Theaters

I told you, the walrus was Paul. Netflix is giving “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Spectacle” just one week in theaters at Thanksgiving. And only 600 theaters, really nothing. The streamer figures of all their fall releases, “Glass Onion” — which takes its name from the Beatles song — will be the biggest inducement for Netflix subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy