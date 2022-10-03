Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Jamie Lee Curtis: In 2019 She Had a Great Time Making “Knives Out,” Now She “Was Sad and Isolated”– Which Was It?
Sometimes I read these press junket interviews with actors and wonder what the heck is going on. The big headline from “Halloween Ends’ is Jamie Lee Curtis saying that when she made “Knives Out” she says she felt “sad and isolated.” This is to Entertainment Weekly.
Showbiz411
Box Office: Harry Styles Can’t Lift “Don’t Worry Darling” Crawls Through a Week of Declines, Disappointments
I’ve waited to see if “Don’t Worry Darling” would pick up at all or develop “legs” at the box office. Unfortunately, it hasn’t. Even Harry Styles’s fans have stayed away. The total box office is just over $34 million Every day this week has been one of declines. Wednesday, typically a good day for adult movie going, was down another 52% from Tuesday, and so on and so forth.
Showbiz411
White Lotus Is Back! Here’s the Trailer for the Sumptuous New Season Set in Sicily
“White Lotus” is back! The HBO series returns with its first trailer, and it looks great set in sumptuous Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge is back, and it looks like her boyfriend, played by Jon Gries, is also returning. Other stars include Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Theo James. It also looks like there’s a lot of sex, and that HBO really went for it with the budget. Can’t wait.
Showbiz411
Disney Faces Massive Multimillion Write off on All Star “Amsterdam”
This is a weekend Disney was not looking forward to. Last night the all star period piece “Amsterdam” made only $550,000 in previews.the David O.Russell directed feature cost at least $80 million. Predictions now are for 6 to 8 million for the whole weekend. That’s basically a write...
RELATED PEOPLE
Showbiz411
Netflix Sets “Knives Out: Glass Onion” for Only Thanksgiving Week in Theaters
I told you, the walrus was Paul. Netflix is giving “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Spectacle” just one week in theaters at Thanksgiving. And only 600 theaters, really nothing. The streamer figures of all their fall releases, “Glass Onion” — which takes its name from the Beatles song — will be the biggest inducement for Netflix subscribers.
Showbiz411
Review: Zac Efron Delivers the Goods in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” With a 90 Audience Score
In 1967, Chickie Donohue was already out of the Marines and his pals, a couple of years younger, were sent to Vietnam. Chickie was for the war, naively, and wanted to help his buddies. So he boarded a merchant marine ship to Saigon to deliver beers to a bunch of friends. He just ignored the dangers. He was a happy go lucky guy.
Comments / 0