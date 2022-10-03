Read full article on original website
Iowa Pumpkin Patch Pride Of The Wapsi Open Through Oct. 30
Pride of the Wapsi is a popular eastern Iowa Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze destination. You’re sure to be lost, laughin’ and lovin’ it in our exciting corn maze. With more than 30+ fall fest attractions, Pride of the Wapsi is proud to once again offer plenty of farmtastic fun for the whole family!
Terrarium Building Class Popping Up Saturday In Rock Island
A terrarium building class will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. Create your own “garden under glass” and learn about the magical world of terrariums in this class – led by our in-house terrarium connoisseurs, Heather and Sue! We will provide the plants, a 1-gallon closed terrarium container, and the necessary layers of terrarium base. Bring your own decorations to put in your terrarium, including special rocks, figurines, shells, trinkets, etc. Note: Items should be able to withstand damp conditions.
Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28
Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
Two Fun-Filled Halloween Parades In One Weekend On The Iowa Side of the Quad Cities
Downtown Davenport will be filled with ghouls and goblins Sunday, October 30 as the City’s annual Halloween parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Davenport City-wide Trick-or-Treating will take place on Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The City of Davenport is looking for creative people to...
Refreshed Speakeasy in Rock Island to reopen
After five long months of renovations, the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy is opening its doors with its first new show on Friday night, Oct. 7. The restored, refreshed entertainment venue next to the historic Circa dinner theater (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will host a grand reopening Thursday, Oct. 13th starting at 3 p.m.
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
KWQC
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
‘Believe: The Cher Show’ Coming To Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Tonight
“Believe: The Cher Show,” a tribute performance, will take place at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Circa ’21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are available at the door and by calling (309) 786-7733, ext. 2. With more than 200,000,000 records sold, multi-award winner Cher, aka “The Goddess Of...
Not So Scary Halloween Walk Celebrates 7 Years
Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for the Quad City Botanical Center’s 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk October 6:30PM-8:00PM October 14, 21, 27 and 28!. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden – search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns, and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in their ever popular train garden. It’s not so scary in the Rock Island gardens, making this event great for all ages!
Bettendorf Rotary Launches Iowa And Illinois Blanket Drive for the Homeless
The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is spearheading the second annual Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive in the Quad Cities area from October 3 through December 2. The goal is to receive 4,000+ blankets in 2022 which is double the amount from last year. After blankets are dropped off at several drop-off box locations and received from various workplace blanket drives, they will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families (including many children) in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club open to all ages and skill levels
The strategic game of chess has engaged players for centuries. The Bettendorf Public Library is offering players of all ages an opportunity to hone their chess skills with friendly game play. The Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club meets at the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf every other Saturday from 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM. This month’s Chess Club dates are October 8th and 22. No registration is required to attend and players of any skill level are welcome to join.
State Street Market Coming To Geneseo Saturday
A destination Autumn tradition for the region is back in Geneseo!. Join the State Street Market and Geneseo Chamber of Commerce on Saturday Oct 1 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for some State Street shopping fun!. This FREE family-friendly event includes a curated list of handmade and vintage...
The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Bowie! Introducing Bowie to the adoption stage! This adorable boy is ready to gallop his way into your heart and home! He is a Border Collie/Pit bull mix born 11/2021. Bowie has loads of puppy energy and is hoping to find an active furever family. We believe he will do best in a home with kids 6+, other dogs with a meet and greet, and possibly cats after a slow introduction. Bowie is a high energy and very smart boy hoping to find a family that will continue his obedience training. The way to this sweet boy’s heart? Treats!
German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
KWQC
Rock Valley Physical Therapy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie...
Western Illinois University’s Romig to Permiere New Work at QC’s Figge Oct. 13
MACOMB/Moline, IL – The premiere of a new work by Western Illinois University Music Composition Professor James Romig, titled Spaces, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, IA. The 80-minute piece will be performed by Augustana College Percussion Professor Tony...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District Says Free Walking Program Now Available at the New Facility
The Dixon Park District announced their free walking program has kicks off. Walking will be free during all open hours at The Facility; 1312 Washington Ave. Registration is required to participate. To register go to Dixonil.myrec.com. Please note, if you wish to participate in other activities while at The Facility,...
