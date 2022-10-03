ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Legend Loretta Lynn Has Died

Country legend Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, reports Associated Press. In a statement released by the family to AP, “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”. No other...
