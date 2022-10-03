Read full article on original website
Five Things You May Not Know About Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn
At age 90, country music legend Loretta Lynn died. In memory of the female trailblazer, we have five things you should know about Loretta Lynn. Loretta Lynn was born in 1932 in Butcher Holler, Kentucky, and was named after the American actress Loretta Young who starred in The Farmers Daughter.
Ed Sheeran Announces ‘The Mathematics Tour’ With a Stop in Nashville
Ed Sheeran announced a North American tour on social media with math symbols of +-= ÷ x called “The Mathematics Tour.”. It’s his first North American tour since 2018. The tour will stop in Nashville on July 22nd with special guests, Khalid and Cat Burns at Nissan Stadium.
Country Legend Loretta Lynn Has Died
Country legend Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, reports Associated Press. In a statement released by the family to AP, “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”. No other...
