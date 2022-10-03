ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Passaic County Tournament field hockey roundup for quarterfinal round, Oct. 7

Gianna Peralta scored two goals to lift second-seeded Lakeland to a 6-0 win over seventh-seeded Passaic Valley in the quarterfinals of the Passaic County Tournament in Lakeland. Kylen Trossman, Amanda Jeffery, Megan Szanto, and Emily Kebrdle each scored for Lakeland (10-1). It advanced to the semifinals next Saturday, where it...
No. 14 Newark East Side over Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Zuleta had a goal and an assist as Newark East Side, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 3-0, at Carteret Park in Glen Ridge. Christopher Cruz and Gabriel Borges De Oliveira each scored a goal for Newark East Side (9-0). Rui Rosete made two saves while Kenny Sancho and Dante Orellana had one apiece as they combined on the shutout.
Cherry Hill East over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap

Evan Pfeiffenberger and Elija Moultrie each scored and had an assist as Cherry Hill East came back to beat Bishop Eustace, 4-1, in Cherry Hill. Liam Higgins scored to give Bishop Eustace (3-6) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Cougars scored four unanswered goals after the break.
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap

Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
Mainland over Absegami - Boys soccer recap

Alex Wise knocked in a pair of goals while Ethan Rovins and Roody Ducasse each added a goal as Mainland won at home, 4-2, over Absegami. Jeff Thomas stopped six of eight shots to preserve the win for Mainland (4-7-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Nicholas Calambas scored both goals...
College Achieve Central Charter over McNair - Boys soccer recap

Elmer Chiquillo, John Sic and Anthony Deleon provided the goals as College Achieve Central Charter won, 3-0, over McNair in Plainfield. Emanuel Molina, John Morales and Chiquillo each added an assist for College Achieve Central Charter (8-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. McNair is now 1-11. The N.J. High School...
Manchester Regional defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys soccer recap

Cristian Castaneda’s hat trick helped lift Manchester Regional past St. Mary (Ruth.) 6-0 in Haledon. Manchester Regional (5-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before adding three more scores in the second half. Robinson Santo recorded two saves for the shutout. Daniel Almeida made six saves for...
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick

North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
