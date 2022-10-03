Read full article on original website
Passaic County Tournament field hockey roundup for quarterfinal round, Oct. 7
Gianna Peralta scored two goals to lift second-seeded Lakeland to a 6-0 win over seventh-seeded Passaic Valley in the quarterfinals of the Passaic County Tournament in Lakeland. Kylen Trossman, Amanda Jeffery, Megan Szanto, and Emily Kebrdle each scored for Lakeland (10-1). It advanced to the semifinals next Saturday, where it...
No. 14 Newark East Side over Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Zuleta had a goal and an assist as Newark East Side, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 3-0, at Carteret Park in Glen Ridge. Christopher Cruz and Gabriel Borges De Oliveira each scored a goal for Newark East Side (9-0). Rui Rosete made two saves while Kenny Sancho and Dante Orellana had one apiece as they combined on the shutout.
Cherry Hill East over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap
Evan Pfeiffenberger and Elija Moultrie each scored and had an assist as Cherry Hill East came back to beat Bishop Eustace, 4-1, in Cherry Hill. Liam Higgins scored to give Bishop Eustace (3-6) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Cougars scored four unanswered goals after the break.
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row
Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Phillipsburg football avenges loss from last season in home win over Bridgewater-Raritan
Last season, the Phillipsburg High School football team’s offense never got going in a frustrating 17-7 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan. Facing the same opponent at Maloney stadium on Friday night, the Stateliners overcame a slow start to remain undefeated with a 28-13 victory in a Big Central Conference American Silver Division matchup.
Fitzsimmons’ big night carries undefeated Brearley to victory - Football recap
Brendan Fitzsimmons ran for three scores, helping power Brearley to a 32-0 victory over Highland Park in Highland Park on Friday night. Now 6-0 on the season, the Bears doubled their lead to 16-0 in the second quarter when Fitzsimmons scored from seven yards out. Fitzsimmons would add scoring runs...
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
Football: Ridge tops South Brunswick for third win in a row
Jack Berisha, the quarterback, ran for touchdowns as Ridge defeated South Brunswick, 24-7, in Monmouth Junction. Will Deady also had a touchdown and tallied 96 yards for the Red Devils, who are now 4-2 on the season. Asgrimur Gudmundsson also went 3-for-3 on PATs and made a 19-yard field goal.
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
Mainland over Absegami - Boys soccer recap
Alex Wise knocked in a pair of goals while Ethan Rovins and Roody Ducasse each added a goal as Mainland won at home, 4-2, over Absegami. Jeff Thomas stopped six of eight shots to preserve the win for Mainland (4-7-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Nicholas Calambas scored both goals...
Girls soccer recap: Lower Cape May edges Wildwood Catholic on Hueber’s goal
Tessa Hueber scored the second-half goal that allowed Lower Cape May Regional to escape North Wildwood with a 1-0 victory over Wildwood Catholic Friday. Sianna King assisted on the marker for the Tigers (6-4) who were victorious for the second consecutive game. The shutout went to Kiara Soto who posted 11 saves.
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
Haddon Township defeats Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Sammy Farnham led Haddon Township with two goals past Burlington Township 5-1 in Westmont. Haddon Township (7-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to Sara Wiedeman and Farnham before outscoring Burlington Township 3-1 in the second half. Wiedeman also had two assists while Jamie Kozarski made seven...
Football: North Plainfield claims first win of season against J.P. Stevens (PHOTOS)
For the first time in 2022, North Plainfield is in he win column. Friday night, the Canucks defeated J.P. Stevens, 33-6, at home in North Plainfield. With the win, North Plainfield improved to 1-6 while the Hawks are now 0-6 themselves. Quadir Johnson led the visitors with 91 yards and...
Drew Harris takes Haddon Heights over Camden Catholic - Football recap
Drew Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Haddon Heights cruised to a 40-13 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Harris put Haddon Heights (4-2) on the scoreboard with a TD pass to Damier Outterbridge-ALI for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Trace started...
College Achieve Central Charter over McNair - Boys soccer recap
Elmer Chiquillo, John Sic and Anthony Deleon provided the goals as College Achieve Central Charter won, 3-0, over McNair in Plainfield. Emanuel Molina, John Morales and Chiquillo each added an assist for College Achieve Central Charter (8-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. McNair is now 1-11. The N.J. High School...
Manchester Regional defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys soccer recap
Cristian Castaneda’s hat trick helped lift Manchester Regional past St. Mary (Ruth.) 6-0 in Haledon. Manchester Regional (5-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before adding three more scores in the second half. Robinson Santo recorded two saves for the shutout. Daniel Almeida made six saves for...
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick
North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
Football: Ground game powers Kinnelon past Pequannock (PHOTOS)
Justin Tilton, Lex Lucas and Liam Parrella all found the end zone on the ground to lead Kinnelon to a defensive win over Pequannock, 19-7, on Friday night in Kinnelon. Tilton gave Kinnelon the early lead on the opening possession of the game, rushing in a touchdown from nine yards out.
