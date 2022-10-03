ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laptopmag.com

Apple iPad mini hits lowest price ever ahead of Amazon's Prime October sale

Apple's iPad mini just hit its lowest price ever ahead of Amazon's Prime October sale. The early holiday deal let you snap up our favorite compact tablet for less. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad mini 6 to $399 (opens in new tab) — just days ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale. Usually it retails for $499, so that's $100 in savings and its biggest discount to date. This is one of the best Prime Early Access Sale iPad deals previews you can get today.
TECHNOLOGY
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SHOPPING
Yahoo!

Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
RECIPES
People

Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.  Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many scattered throughout Amazon's deal hub and even more featured in the Just for Prime section. Popular brands and products are included,...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
SHOPPING
CNET

5 Best Portable Jumper Cable Deals for 2022

It's always disheartening to walk out to your car, only to find it won't start. Maybe you left a light on, or maybe your battery just slowly wore out without you noticing. Let's be fair, who checks their battery every day anyway? Whatever the reason, you need a boost and you need it right away.
CELL PHONES
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals on fall fashion accessories

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on fall fashion accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as RainCaper, Jambu & Co. and more. The deals start at just $7.99 and are up to 74% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Grab Some Extra Storage For Less With $50 Off This SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD

It doesn't matter if you think your computer is totally safe from harm, or that there's nothing on your hard drive that's worth saving -- you should always have a back-up just in case. It only takes a couple of minutes, and it could end up sparing you from a serious headache down the road. And right now, you can even pick up a 2TB SanDisk SSD at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has it on sale for just $180, saving you $50 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
COMPUTERS
Food Network

Walmart’s Rollbacks and More Sale Is Coming — Just in Time for Early Holiday Shopping

Some deals we’re extra excited about is the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Lidar Robot Vacuum , which is on sale for $349, and normally runs for $649 (That’s a $300 savings!). At a time when we’re busier than ever, having a robot vacuum can feel like having hired a team to clean the house for us. What else could we ask for over the holidays, especially when hosting dinners?
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
TECHNOLOGY

