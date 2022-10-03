ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Oct. 5: Tickets For Hopkins County Stew Festival On Sale Now

It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Prairie, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sports
City
Lindale, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
KSST Radio

Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic

Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022

The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup Huge Success

The top rated steak judged at Saturday’s Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup was prepared by a Junior Championship cook-off, a young competitor who scored 5 points higher than any of the other Ribeye Roundup competitors. Page Sloan of Dallas, a competitor in the 7-12 year category in the Junior...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
COMMERCE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSST Radio

October Is A Great Time To Enjoy The Fall Colors, Cooler Temperatures At Cooper Lake State Park

Submitted by Steve Killian, Complex Superintendent for Cooper Lake State Park, [email protected]. Cooper, Texas — For most Texans, when you say October, happy thoughts of cold fronts, fall colors, and outdoor activities come to mind generating a smile! What better place to shake off the oppressive summer than a Texas state park? Cooper Lake State Park is twice as nice with two parks (South Sulphur and Doctors Creek) squeezed into one perched on the banks of a 20,000 acre lake.
COOPER, TX
KSST Radio

Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como

A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
COMO, TX
KSST Radio

2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Assault Charges Saturday

Two Sulphur Springs men were arrested on unrelated assault charges Saturday. A 30-year-old rural Sulphur Springs resident allegedly admitted to stabbing another man, who was transported by EMS to the hospital Saturday evening, while a 29-year-old was accused of throwing a woman onto the floor twice early Saturday morning, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
KSST Radio

Youth Accused Of Truck Stop Robbery, At Least 3 Others Sentenced In District Court

The youth accused of a truck stop robbery and at least 3 others were sentenced in district court in Hopkins County over the last week. Charles Orin Lee Nash was sentenced Friday, Sept. 30, to 20 years in prison for the aggravated robbery at Love’s Travel Stop. Nash was accused of displaying a black pistol during the robbery at Love’s at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021. The 18-year-old Sulphur Springs man left the store with approximately 35 cartons of cigarettes and was picked up in a reddish maroon colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by 22-year-old Cass Hunter Sullivan of Caddo Mills.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

The St James Fiesta and Auction to be Held October 8th

The annual St. James Fiesta and Auction will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs, Texas. A delicious Tex-Mex meal will be prepared by the Aguilar family. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children under 12. Meal service begins at 5:30pm. The Live Auction begins at 7:00pm. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and much more.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children

Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy