Team Tennis Falls in District Championship, Plays Jacksonville Tuesday in Bi-District Playoffs
Coach Tony Martinez and his teams hoped to come out on top in their de-facto district championship, but could only muster a few hard-fought wins. Sulphur Springs won three matches against a stacked Pleasant Grove team. “No two ways about it, just a better team,” Coach Martinez said about the...
Volleyball Hits the Road Again Friday To End First Half of District Play
Sulphur Springs is powering their way through the first half of district play, as it wraps up for Lady Cat volleyball Friday. This week has Coach Bailey Dorner’s team hitting the road twice, first on Tuesday at Pleasant Grove followed by Friday at Pittsburg. Tuesday Sulphur Springs made the...
Chamber Connection – Oct. 5: Tickets For Hopkins County Stew Festival On Sale Now
It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Information From an English Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
English Instructor Ken Haley helps his students with some personal instruction during his class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924. Paris Junior...
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022
The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup Huge Success
The top rated steak judged at Saturday’s Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup was prepared by a Junior Championship cook-off, a young competitor who scored 5 points higher than any of the other Ribeye Roundup competitors. Page Sloan of Dallas, a competitor in the 7-12 year category in the Junior...
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
October Is A Great Time To Enjoy The Fall Colors, Cooler Temperatures At Cooper Lake State Park
Submitted by Steve Killian, Complex Superintendent for Cooper Lake State Park, [email protected]. Cooper, Texas — For most Texans, when you say October, happy thoughts of cold fronts, fall colors, and outdoor activities come to mind generating a smile! What better place to shake off the oppressive summer than a Texas state park? Cooper Lake State Park is twice as nice with two parks (South Sulphur and Doctors Creek) squeezed into one perched on the banks of a 20,000 acre lake.
Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como
A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
The Texoma Gospel Music Association Convention and Gathering to be Held in Sulphur Springs October 7-8
Buddy and Ina Gore announce the Texoma Gospel Music Association Convention and Gathering will be held October 7th and 8th in Sulphur Springs, Texas. There will be over 40 artists from many states attending. The Texoma Gospel Music Association, (TGMA), began in 1977 and is one of the oldest Gospel...
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Assault Charges Saturday
Two Sulphur Springs men were arrested on unrelated assault charges Saturday. A 30-year-old rural Sulphur Springs resident allegedly admitted to stabbing another man, who was transported by EMS to the hospital Saturday evening, while a 29-year-old was accused of throwing a woman onto the floor twice early Saturday morning, according to arrest reports.
Meal-A-Day Board Approves Part-Time Paid Position To Coordinate Program, Volunteers
The Meal A Day Board has approved a paid part-time position for 25 hours a week to manage the daily operations and the volunteers. Below is a description of the job and what Meal-A-Day does, for potential applicants that are not familiar with the program. Meal A Day is a...
5 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Controlled Substance Charges
Five individuals were booked into Hopkins County jail on controlled substance charges over the past week. Among them was a teen who set off a vape sensor in a school restroom and a pedestrian who complained he was being followed by someone in a vehicle, but was found to have drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance concealed in his body.
Youth Accused Of Truck Stop Robbery, At Least 3 Others Sentenced In District Court
The youth accused of a truck stop robbery and at least 3 others were sentenced in district court in Hopkins County over the last week. Charles Orin Lee Nash was sentenced Friday, Sept. 30, to 20 years in prison for the aggravated robbery at Love’s Travel Stop. Nash was accused of displaying a black pistol during the robbery at Love’s at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021. The 18-year-old Sulphur Springs man left the store with approximately 35 cartons of cigarettes and was picked up in a reddish maroon colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by 22-year-old Cass Hunter Sullivan of Caddo Mills.
What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
Hopkins County To Observe Beef Day This Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Downtown Sulphur Springs will smell like a steak house tomorrow, thanks to the efforts of the 30 grilling teams competing for the cash prize and bragging rights during the 2022 NETBIO Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup, which kicks off at noon. The Ribeye Roundup, held the first Saturday in...
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — October 2022
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Oct. 4, 2022, presented to to the City Council in a Memorandum as well as aloud the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We had 2 minor workers compensation claims in September. We did not have any liability claims. We did file...
The St James Fiesta and Auction to be Held October 8th
The annual St. James Fiesta and Auction will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs, Texas. A delicious Tex-Mex meal will be prepared by the Aguilar family. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children under 12. Meal service begins at 5:30pm. The Live Auction begins at 7:00pm. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and much more.
2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children
Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
