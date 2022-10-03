Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball, boys soccer in action Thursday
Two Emporia High teams are in action Thursday. The Emporia High volleyball team will be hosting a triangular with Great Bend and Hillsboro. It’ll also be Senior Night for the Spartans who will honor three seniors. Rebecca Snyder is one of them and is looking forward to celebrating her...
KVOE
Emporia High football falls to Wichita East
It was a tale of two halves for the Emporia High football team Friday night against Wichita East. The Spartans were right with the Blue Aces at halftime, but couldn’t get things going in the second half in a 54-15 loss. Wichita East scored the first 14 points of...
Perry High School forfeits remainder of varsity football season
The Perry High School football program has forfeited the remainder of its varsity season with three games left on the schedule. A news release from Perry activities director Katelyn Whelchlel and Perry football coach Bryce Pierce said the decision was made with player safety in mind. The move came after school officials consulted with district coaches, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, future opponents and medical professionals. School officials also gathered input from concerned parents and students.
saturdaytradition.com
Lance Leipold, Kansas reportedly negotiating a new deal following 5-0 start
Kansas is off to a hot start this season, thanks in part to head coach Lance Leipold. Leipold has led Kansas to a 5-0 start, notching wins over the likes of Duke, Houston, and Iowa State, and it looks as though Kansas is eager to continue the forward momentum with Leipold at the helm.
A Sold Out Crowd Will Watch Patrick Mahomes Accept His Texas Tech Honor
Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
Royals manager Mike Matheny, pitching coach Cal Eldred let go
Kansas City Royals Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not be back for the 2023 season.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Berean Academy
The Emporia High boys soccer team picked up its second shutout of the week by defeating Berean Academy, 5-0. Gio Garcilazo scored two goals and had an assist. Damien Garcilazo scored two goals. Kevin Magana scored the Spartans’ final goal. Alex Moisman tallied two assists. The Spartans are now...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball splits home triangular
The Emporia High volleyball team split its Senior Night triangular Thursday night. After defeating Great Bend 25-21, 25-22 in the first match of the night, the Spartans had the task of taking on Hillsboro, the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Hillsboro swept the Spartans, 25-19, 25-23, despite EHS nearly rallying...
Rece Davis explains College Gameday decision to go to Lawrence, pokes fun about other options
Ever since Kansas has gotten off to a hot, undefeated start to their football season Jayhawks fans have wanted two things, to be ranked in the Top 25 and get a visit from ESPN’s College Gameday. Both of those came true this week. Newly ranked No. 19 Kansas takes on No. 17 TCU this weekend in a noon showdown that will a feature a visit from college football’s most prestigious show. Gameday host Rece Davis spoke to analyst Paul Finebaum about visiting Lawrence this weekend, something that seemed improbable heading into the season.
NBA
Thunder Selects 26 Black Students for 2022-23 Thunder Fellows Class
TULSA, Okla., Oct. 6, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has selected 26 Black high school students in Tulsa for its 2022-23 Thunder Fellows after-school program. Class members are: Mya-Nicole Anduze, Tanner Frank, Journee Green, Maya Woods and Mia Woods, seniors at Booker T. Washington; Sanaia Adkism and Gabriella Ross, juniors at Edison Prep; Tauveaz Briggs, Josiah Laird and Jason Sims, sophomores at Crossover Prep; Terrone Harris and Trinity Tottress, sophomores at KIPP University Prep; Jordan Coleman, senior at Victory Christian School; Jayden Brown and Sean Brown, sophomores and Jaylen Brown, junior at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences; Mia Adams, sophomore and Kayveonna Jackson and Kaelin Johnson, seniors at Union; Quinton Moore, sophomore at McLain; Ashlae Rice, sophomore and Kei’trayon Williams, junior at Dove Science Acadmey; Amarie Adkins, sophomore at Central; Hannah Connolly, sophomore and Trinity Woods, junior at Augustine Christian Academy; and Meleigha Simpson, sophomore at East Central.
KOCO
Oklahoma high school athletes now have path to get paid for fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma high school athletes now have a path to get paid for their fame. For the first time, the state has laid out guidelines for how those students can cash in on their name, image and likeness, as college athletes have been doing for a year.
