Kars4KidsAL Car Show

October 3, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, October 15th at the Oxford Lake come enjoy a car show and support a great cause. This car show is hosted by Kars4kidsal.com to raise money for children, such as Christmas presents for needy families. The motto of Kars4Kids is Helping Kids though the love of cars. No child deserve to do without.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE