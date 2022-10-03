Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Bragg: Peer into the past of Detroit's United Artists Theatre before it's gone
Detroit — The United Artists Theatre was already in ruins in the late 1970s, when engineers from London Records toured several auditoriums in Detroit, scouting for the best acoustics in the city. They tried the Ford Auditorium and old Orchestra Hall. They tried another abandoned movie theater that was...
Inspired by late grandmother, Eyabi Okie driven to change his narrative at Michigan
Ann Arbor — Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie wouldn’t be here — finally looking at college and his football career with clarity, understanding that highly publicized dismissals from two programs might stick on his resume but don't have to define him — had it not been for an epiphany.
MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres
A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
Two-sport star Triston Nichols 'shines the brightest' in big games for Warren De La Salle
Warren — Triston Nichols enjoys playing on the big stage and plays his best in the biggest games. It's one reason why Warren De La Salle won the Division 2 state football championship last November and the Division 1 state basketball title in March. Nichols (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had...
Trieu: 'Amazing' visit puts Michigan football in good spot for Georgia target Nathan Efobi
Michigan hosted Cumming (Georgia) South Forsyth offensive lineman Nathan Efobi for an unofficial visit at the end of September and now the Wolverines are emerging as the team to beat. Efobi called the visit “amazing” and his says his mother, who accompanied him to Ann Arbor “loved it.”...
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Detroit attorney helped negotiate with barricaded gunman in Dearborn hotel
Dearborn — Gabi Silver had just taken her dog to the veterinarian's office Thursday when her phone lit up with a number she didn't recognize. "It was a Dearborn cop," the Detroit attorney said. "He told me there was a barricaded gunman in a hotel and he wanted to talk to me."
Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs
Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
Reward announced for tips to solve Pontiac slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying this week. Emergency personnel responded to a call about a shooting near the 200 block of High Street. Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found the victim slumped over the wheel inside his vehicle.
Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday
Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said. The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News. Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around...
New affordable housing, health care center opens for LGBTQ+ youth in Detroit
Calling it a "beacon" for LGBTQ+ at-risk youth who may not have a safe place to live or get health care, Detroit officials on Friday officially cut the ribbon on the city's newest mixed-use affordable housing development which will provide a "safe haven" for those who need it. The $16...
Michigan prosecutors reviewing cases after lab scientist fired over mishandled documents
Northville — Prosecutors across southeast Michigan are reviewing cases for possibly tainted fingerprint evidence after recently learning that a Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory forensic scientist was fired 10 months ago by the agency for mishandling documents and then lying about it. The development could potentially result in anything...
Northville Police announce the name of their new support puppy
The Northville Police Department has named their newest recruit, a 19-week-old Goldendoodle, Max. After inviting the public to submit names for the support dog in-training, the department received over 600 suggestions via social media and email. The name Max is of Latin origin and means "the greatest," the department said...
'I'm inside': Senior found in Birmingham basement after neighbors hear cries; charge follows
Birmingham — An 83-year-old man with dementia was removed from the basement of a Birmingham duplex in July after a concerned neighbor reported to authorities the sounds of knocking and moaning coming from the home. This situation led to charges against a 27-year-old believed to be his caregiver, police records show.
Detroit police seek suspect in Family Dollar armed robberies
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies at two Family Dollar stores last week. At about 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27, the suspect walked to the counter at a location in the 15800 block of Grand River, produced a weapon, grabbed the cashier's clothing and demanded money from the cash register, investigators said in a statement. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.
Bernia named Walled Lake Schools new superintendent
The Walled Lake Consolidated School District, one of largest districts in Oakland County, has named John Bernia, the former chief academic officer of Warren Consolidated Schools, as its new superintendent. Walled Lake's Board of Education formally approved the appointment and contract of Bernia on Thursday. He begins his tenure Oct....
2 in custody after shots fired at Detroit officers
Two people were in custody Wednesday in connection with gunshots fired at Detroit police on the city's west side, investigators said. Officers were called to a home in the 6000 block of Westwood around 3:30 p.m. to help a bailiff who was attempting to keep the peace, Deputy police Chief Franklin Hayes told reporters.
Woman charged in fatal crash with pedestrian in Canton
A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Monday with her car in Canton has been charged, police said. Lavina Flamer, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, a 15-year felony, and a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at-fault-resulting in death, a 15-year felony, they said Friday.
Monroe deputy accused of making racial comment to get more training
A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy accused of making racially insensitive comments to a Black woman in August after she was assaulted received counseling and will undergo additional training, officials said. The issue stems from an incident that happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, in the parking lot...
FedEx driver kept $96K in goods, Eastpointe police say
A FedEx driver has been charged in connection with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise he was supposed to deliver to a Foot Locker, Eastpointe police announced Wednesday. Morris Jones was arraigned through 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement, and receiving and concealing stolen property, records show. The...
