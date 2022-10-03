ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres

A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour's Ally Tournament.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs

Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County's Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state's Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named "Project First" is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Reward announced for tips to solve Pontiac slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying this week. Emergency personnel responded to a call about a shooting near the 200 block of High Street. Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found the victim slumped over the wheel inside his vehicle.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday

Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said. The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News. Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Northville Police announce the name of their new support puppy

The Northville Police Department has named their newest recruit, a 19-week-old Goldendoodle, Max. After inviting the public to submit names for the support dog in-training, the department received over 600 suggestions via social media and email. The name Max is of Latin origin and means "the greatest," the department said...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek suspect in Family Dollar armed robberies

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies at two Family Dollar stores last week. At about 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27, the suspect walked to the counter at a location in the 15800 block of Grand River, produced a weapon, grabbed the cashier's clothing and demanded money from the cash register, investigators said in a statement. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bernia named Walled Lake Schools new superintendent

The Walled Lake Consolidated School District, one of largest districts in Oakland County, has named John Bernia, the former chief academic officer of Warren Consolidated Schools, as its new superintendent. Walled Lake's Board of Education formally approved the appointment and contract of Bernia on Thursday. He begins his tenure Oct....
WALLED LAKE, MI
Detroit News

2 in custody after shots fired at Detroit officers

Two people were in custody Wednesday in connection with gunshots fired at Detroit police on the city's west side, investigators said. Officers were called to a home in the 6000 block of Westwood around 3:30 p.m. to help a bailiff who was attempting to keep the peace, Deputy police Chief Franklin Hayes told reporters.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in fatal crash with pedestrian in Canton

A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Monday with her car in Canton has been charged, police said. Lavina Flamer, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, a 15-year felony, and a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at-fault-resulting in death, a 15-year felony, they said Friday.
CANTON, MI
Detroit News

Monroe deputy accused of making racial comment to get more training

A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy accused of making racially insensitive comments to a Black woman in August after she was assaulted received counseling and will undergo additional training, officials said. The issue stems from an incident that happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, in the parking lot...
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
Detroit News

FedEx driver kept $96K in goods, Eastpointe police say

A FedEx driver has been charged in connection with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise he was supposed to deliver to a Foot Locker, Eastpointe police announced Wednesday. Morris Jones was arraigned through 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement, and receiving and concealing stolen property, records show. The...
EASTPOINTE, MI

