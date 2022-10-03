After four games, the Bears are about where we expected, sitting at 2-2 entering Sunday's Week 5 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Head coach Matt Eberflus' club has one of the best rushing attacks in football, but quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game have struggled to find their footing early in the season. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Bears have the worst run defense in the NFL after getting gashed by Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones during a 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. The pass defense hasn't been much better, as teams have picked on rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon whenever they have opted to throw the ball.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO