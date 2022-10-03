Read full article on original website
Why Bears run D is struggling and how they can fix it
Coming into this season, one of the Bears’ priorities on defense was to stop the run so they could generate more opportunities for their pass rush with only four down-linemen. But here’s where they’re at through four games. They’ve given up 733 rushing yards, most in the NFL. They’ve allowed 44 rushing first downs, also most in the NFL. The 5.1 yards per carry they surrender ranks third-highest. Their five rushing touchdowns allowed is a bit of an improvement, as it’s only tied for the fifth-worst mark in the league.
Can 'unique' weapon Harry boost Bears' struggling pass attack?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
PFF 2023 mock draft has Bears select QB Bryce Young
With the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select ... Bryce Young?. According to a 2023 NFL mock draft from PFF, the Bears are destined to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. An interesting draft choice for a...
Progress and process: How Bears view Fields' rough Year 2 start
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The quarterback education of Justin Fields is a process, one which the Bears hope yields weekly, incremental progress for the second-year signal-caller. That Fields' 11 completions and 174 yards in the Bears' Week 4 loss to the New York Giants were both season highs speaks to the slow grind this journey will be over the next 13 games.
'Good to great:' How Bears view Fields missing wide-open Mooney
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – By now, you've seen the play. Everyone has seen Justin Fields not hit a wide-open Darnell Mooney for what could have been a touchdown in the Bears' 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mooney explained that he ran the...
Fields' big chance among things to watch in Bears vs. Vikings
After four games, the Bears are about where we expected, sitting at 2-2 entering Sunday's Week 5 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Head coach Matt Eberflus' club has one of the best rushing attacks in football, but quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game have struggled to find their footing early in the season. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Bears have the worst run defense in the NFL after getting gashed by Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones during a 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. The pass defense hasn't been much better, as teams have picked on rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon whenever they have opted to throw the ball.
Whitehair lands on injured reserve; Harry taken off
The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced. Subsequent to Whitehair's placement, the team activated N'Keal Harry from the list. Whitehair suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the New York Giants. Head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game Whitehair...
Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD
The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
Scouting report: How Vikings stack up vs. Bears
The Bears face a familiar foe in Week 5 in their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Fans will recognize big names like Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson. But there will be new wrinkles, too, as the Vikings moved on from longtime head coach Mike Zimmer over the offseason, and replaced him with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.
Bears overreactions: Did Chicago miss on Eberflus, Poles?
The early shine of the Matt Eberflus era is already wearing off for the Bears. A 20-12 loss to a less talented New York Giants team will do that. As will giving up 262 yards rushing to the dynamic tandem of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Let's not forget the train wreck that has been the Bears' passing attack through four games.
Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson returns to practice
One day after David Montgomery returned to practice, the Bears got another boost. Jaylon Johnson was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday, after missing the last six practices with a quadriceps injury. He’s officially doubtful to play this Sunday against the Vikings, but it’s still an improvement.
Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice
One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
