Ed Sheeran is coming back to Tampa next summer
After four years away, Ed Sheeran is coming back to Tampa Bay next summer.
Tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, May 20 go on sale this Friday, Oct. 9 via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but Khalid and Dylan will open the show, which is the only Florida date on the tour.
The 31-year-old is the only active pop star that can fill stadiums with just himself, an acoustic guitar and loop pedal, and there are fan theories suggesting the songwriter will also play an intimate theater show in every market, too.
