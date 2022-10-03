Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Myrtle Marie Poe
Myrtle was born on Nov. 13, 1929 in Lodi, Calif. to Arthur and Lorna Martinson, She was raised and educated in California graduating from Fresno State University. Myrtle settled in Placerville, Calif. where she raised four daughters and taught at the Rescue Union School District for 45 years. She loved teaching, reading, and traveling. she enjoyed watching and listening to her favorite teams the Oakland Athletics and the Raiders. She always had a book in her hands and usually fell asleep either reading or listening to one of the games.
Mountain Democrat
Ed Newell
Edward Albert Newell passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday Sept. 20, in Placerville, Calif. at the age of 74. Ed was born in San Francisco May 15,1948, the eldest of three children of Ray and Hazel Newell. Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan Newell of...
Mountain Democrat
Stars at School: Kim Kahn
Family Resource Center/After School Enrichment director at Placerville Union School District. Kim Kahn has been the Family Resource Center/After School Enrichment director for Placerville Union School District for more than six years and she continues her work in education because she loves providing helpful resources to students and families. “El...
Mountain Democrat
Players to help Presley
A Fill the Helmets benefit to support Presley Anderson, part of the Union Mine High School football family, will take place Saturday on Main Street Placerville from 4-7 p.m. In September Presley was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She is the wife of Union Mine head football coach Kirk Anderson and players and coaches say she is a huge part of the Diamondback football program. The couple has four young children.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 7
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Mountain Democrat
Charming tale opens at Sutter Street Theatre
FOLSOM — Green Gables is the home of lovable Matthew Cuthbert and his stern sister, Marilla. They agree to adopt a boy to help with the farm work. Imagine their consternation when Anne Shirley, a girl in her teens, is sent by the orphanage by mistake. See how Anne...
Mountain Democrat
EDHCSD candidate: Lewis Hampton
As a senior construction project manager for Ryan Companies, Lewis Hampton studied architecture/engineering/city planning at University of California, Los Angeles. He seeks to use his professional experience to help El Dorado Hills reach its full potential as an idyllic town for its residents to call home. Having grown up in Clovis, Hampton moved to El Dorado Hills in 2017.
Mountain Democrat
EDHCSD candidate: William Willman
With more than 40 years in construction management for Babcock and Wilcox, William Willman has built and installed plants from Mexico to the Middle East and throughout the United States. Upon retiring from B&W in 2008, he moved to be near his daughter. Willman holds construction licenses in 13 states, including California, and designed and built his home in El Dorado Hills.
Mountain Democrat
Take an Old Sac ‘Octobertour’
SACRAMENTO — During the month of October, Downtown Sacramento Partnership and the Old Sacramento waterfront community welcome visitors to the historical downtown district with a special treat – an Octobertour. Guests visiting the district are encouraged to pick up a free holiday-themed map at the Sacramento Visitors Center (1000 2nd St.) while strolling through the district. After shopping at a store or visiting an attraction, guests will receive an Octobertour stamp to add to their map; after 10 stamps participants are eligible to enter into a raffle with exciting merchandise and gift cards to local stores and restaurants.
Mountain Democrat
Runners make tracks at Tom Laythe Memorial
El Dorado County high school cross country athletes showed their speed at the Tom Laythe Memorial Invitational at Willow Hills Park in Folsom Oct. 1. In a meet consisting of more than 60 teams Ponderosa High School’s girls and boys varsity squads placed fourth. Bruins junior Joshua Chu led the boys, taking second out of more than 200 racers with a time of 15:48. Senior Addie Payne placed eighteenth ahead of 150 girls with a time of 20:31.
Mountain Democrat
Autumn activities abound at Hands4Hope Fall Festival
The fifth annual Hands4Hope Fall Festival at El Dorado Hills Town Center will be held Oct. 8 & 9, kicking off the fall season with fun for the whole family. This event is family-oriented and farm-themed, highlighting El Dorado County’s diverse agricultural community with games and activities for all ages, including a harvest obstacle course, hayrides, pumpkin decorating and a dessert trot. A special treat on Sunday will be an animal-petting area with farm animals from Barnyard Animal Rescue Nest.
Mountain Democrat
Midtown Sacramento is a Halloween hotspot
SACRAMENTO — The Midtown Association is excited to showcase and amplify a robust round-up of harvest and Halloween related events and activations happening throughout the district during the month of October. A sampling of some — but certainly not all — the family-friendly, frightfully fun or downright fabulous activations includes:
Mountain Democrat
The Gold Rush and all that came with it return to Coloma
Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma invites the public to discover their adventure during Coloma Gold Rush Live!, Oct. 7-9. Join park staff and docents 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in a re-creation of a Gold Rush tent town of 1850. Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic...
Mountain Democrat
EDHCSD candidate: Mike Martinelli
A resident of El Dorado Hills since 2014, Mike Martinelli, his wife and two boys enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle wakeboarding, surfing, fishing, snow skiing and mountain biking together. With a professional background in insurance and financial services, Martinelli has also recently relocated his small business to El Dorado Hills to be closer to home.
Mountain Democrat
Fires in homeless camps
We live in a time before a wildfire destroyed Placerville. Why do I say this? Because the chances of a catastrophic wildfire is greatly increased by the county’s homeless camps. A recent fire broke out in the homeless encampment above Broadway. Numerous fires have been extinguished there in recent...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
Mountain Democrat
Free aging, caregiver classes set
The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Family Caregiver Support Program (FCSP) presents a free Aging & Caregiver educational series in Placerville in October. The four-week educational series will be held on Thursdays beginning Oct. 6 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Placerville Senior Center, 937 Spring St. in Placerville, in the dining room. To register for the educational series or for more information call (530) 621-6192.
Mountain Democrat
Nevada County artists open their studios
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents the 27th annual Open Studios free art tour, featuring the incredibly diverse variety of artists in Nevada County’s western region. This October more than 55 local artists will open up their studios and galleries during the second and third weekends so guests can see where art is made, displayed and appreciated.
Mountain Democrat
On Duty: Camino native builds on Seabees’ 80-year legacy
“I joined the Navy because my grandfather was in the Navy during World War II,” said Atkinson. “We often discussed his young adult life flipping through old photos. I joined the Navy because of him. My grandpa was on a ship in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.”. Eighty...
Mountain Democrat
Track or Treat excursion rides to delight passengers
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum and Foundation offer interactive and entertaining Track or Treat excursion train rides at the Old Sacramento waterfront over the course of four “fangtastic” weekends this fall: Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30. With wonderful yet wacky coach or VIP First Class train rides available, Track or Treat excursion trains are pulled by a historical diesel locomotive and depart at 10 a.m. 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
