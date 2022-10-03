Myrtle was born on Nov. 13, 1929 in Lodi, Calif. to Arthur and Lorna Martinson, She was raised and educated in California graduating from Fresno State University. Myrtle settled in Placerville, Calif. where she raised four daughters and taught at the Rescue Union School District for 45 years. She loved teaching, reading, and traveling. she enjoyed watching and listening to her favorite teams the Oakland Athletics and the Raiders. She always had a book in her hands and usually fell asleep either reading or listening to one of the games.

