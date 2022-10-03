Q: Is CDFW doing anything to improve genetic diversity of planted steelhead?. A: Yes. CDFW follows recommendations from the Hatchery Science Review Group, requirements in Biological Opinions and works with partner fisheries management agencies to develop Hatchery Genetic Management Plans, which are specific to each hatchery program, prioritize hatchery practices that ensure genetic diversity of the steelhead run is maintained or improved when possible. Under the HGMPs, CDFW has a target number of natural origin steelhead incorporated into the hatchery broodstock which ensures there is no genetic drift between hatchery and natural origin fish. These efforts coincide with assessing the run of steelhead to predict peak run timing. CDFW is making every effort to maintain genetic diversity and to keep the steelhead run sustainable for generations to come.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO