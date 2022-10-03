Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
Mountain Democrat
Edwin Allen Colegrove
With much sorrow we share with you that Edwin Allen Colegrove, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 17, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was the third son of 6 children, born in Wellsboro, Pa. on July 21, 1944 to parents Albert Arnold Colegrove and Velma Fratarcangelo ( Van Schaick.) He grew up in the Lawrenceville, Pa. area spending much time on the family farm. In high school, Ed was an avid athlete playing on the soccer and basketball teams. Upon graduation from Williamson High School, Ed joined the US Navy and spent 3 years adventuring around the globe on Uncle Sam’s dime as an aircraft electrician. He loved flying and aircrafts throughout his life.
Mountain Democrat
EDHCSD candidate: William Willman
With more than 40 years in construction management for Babcock and Wilcox, William Willman has built and installed plants from Mexico to the Middle East and throughout the United States. Upon retiring from B&W in 2008, he moved to be near his daughter. Willman holds construction licenses in 13 states, including California, and designed and built his home in El Dorado Hills.
Mountain Democrat
EDHCSD candidate: Lewis Hampton
As a senior construction project manager for Ryan Companies, Lewis Hampton studied architecture/engineering/city planning at University of California, Los Angeles. He seeks to use his professional experience to help El Dorado Hills reach its full potential as an idyllic town for its residents to call home. Having grown up in Clovis, Hampton moved to El Dorado Hills in 2017.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 7
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Democrat
Ed Newell
Edward Albert Newell passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday Sept. 20, in Placerville, Calif. at the age of 74. Ed was born in San Francisco May 15,1948, the eldest of three children of Ray and Hazel Newell. Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan Newell of...
Mountain Democrat
Players to help Presley
A Fill the Helmets benefit to support Presley Anderson, part of the Union Mine High School football family, will take place Saturday on Main Street Placerville from 4-7 p.m. In September Presley was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She is the wife of Union Mine head football coach Kirk Anderson and players and coaches say she is a huge part of the Diamondback football program. The couple has four young children.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
Mountain Democrat
Stars at School: Kim Kahn
Family Resource Center/After School Enrichment director at Placerville Union School District. Kim Kahn has been the Family Resource Center/After School Enrichment director for Placerville Union School District for more than six years and she continues her work in education because she loves providing helpful resources to students and families. “El...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Democrat
Runners make tracks at Tom Laythe Memorial
El Dorado County high school cross country athletes showed their speed at the Tom Laythe Memorial Invitational at Willow Hills Park in Folsom Oct. 1. In a meet consisting of more than 60 teams Ponderosa High School’s girls and boys varsity squads placed fourth. Bruins junior Joshua Chu led the boys, taking second out of more than 200 racers with a time of 15:48. Senior Addie Payne placed eighteenth ahead of 150 girls with a time of 20:31.
Mountain Democrat
Take an Old Sac ‘Octobertour’
SACRAMENTO — During the month of October, Downtown Sacramento Partnership and the Old Sacramento waterfront community welcome visitors to the historical downtown district with a special treat – an Octobertour. Guests visiting the district are encouraged to pick up a free holiday-themed map at the Sacramento Visitors Center (1000 2nd St.) while strolling through the district. After shopping at a store or visiting an attraction, guests will receive an Octobertour stamp to add to their map; after 10 stamps participants are eligible to enter into a raffle with exciting merchandise and gift cards to local stores and restaurants.
Mountain Democrat
The Gold Rush and all that came with it return to Coloma
Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma invites the public to discover their adventure during Coloma Gold Rush Live!, Oct. 7-9. Join park staff and docents 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in a re-creation of a Gold Rush tent town of 1850. Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic...
Mountain Democrat
Robert L. Gillespie
Robert L. Gillespie passed away suddenly in his Pollock Pines home on Sept. 19. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend. Robert was a native Californian and spent his youth in Southern California. It was there he met Laura, the love of his life, and they were married in 1986. He became a father first to Jamie and then to Robby. Robert and Laura had over 25 years together before the Lord called her home in 2011. Her death was unexpected and tragic and left the family bereft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Democrat
Fires in homeless camps
We live in a time before a wildfire destroyed Placerville. Why do I say this? Because the chances of a catastrophic wildfire is greatly increased by the county’s homeless camps. A recent fire broke out in the homeless encampment above Broadway. Numerous fires have been extinguished there in recent...
Mountain Democrat
California Outdoors Q&A
Q: Is CDFW doing anything to improve genetic diversity of planted steelhead?. A: Yes. CDFW follows recommendations from the Hatchery Science Review Group, requirements in Biological Opinions and works with partner fisheries management agencies to develop Hatchery Genetic Management Plans, which are specific to each hatchery program, prioritize hatchery practices that ensure genetic diversity of the steelhead run is maintained or improved when possible. Under the HGMPs, CDFW has a target number of natural origin steelhead incorporated into the hatchery broodstock which ensures there is no genetic drift between hatchery and natural origin fish. These efforts coincide with assessing the run of steelhead to predict peak run timing. CDFW is making every effort to maintain genetic diversity and to keep the steelhead run sustainable for generations to come.
Mountain Democrat
Amador wineries are crushing it
Amador County wineries celebrate the 30th annual Big Crush Harvest Festival Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Visit the participating wineries to see the harvest in action and to enjoy the fruits of this labor. Tickets include experiences at six wineries per day where guests can taste a special wine flight in a commemorative glass and enjoy expertly prepared small bites, listen to live music plus watch and participate in fun harvest activities — all presented by the warm and friendly family wineries.
Mountain Democrat
On Duty: Camino native builds on Seabees’ 80-year legacy
“I joined the Navy because my grandfather was in the Navy during World War II,” said Atkinson. “We often discussed his young adult life flipping through old photos. I joined the Navy because of him. My grandpa was on a ship in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.”. Eighty...
Mountain Democrat
EDHCSD candidate: Mike Martinelli
A resident of El Dorado Hills since 2014, Mike Martinelli, his wife and two boys enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle wakeboarding, surfing, fishing, snow skiing and mountain biking together. With a professional background in insurance and financial services, Martinelli has also recently relocated his small business to El Dorado Hills to be closer to home.
Mountain Democrat
Autumn activities abound at Hands4Hope Fall Festival
The fifth annual Hands4Hope Fall Festival at El Dorado Hills Town Center will be held Oct. 8 & 9, kicking off the fall season with fun for the whole family. This event is family-oriented and farm-themed, highlighting El Dorado County’s diverse agricultural community with games and activities for all ages, including a harvest obstacle course, hayrides, pumpkin decorating and a dessert trot. A special treat on Sunday will be an animal-petting area with farm animals from Barnyard Animal Rescue Nest.
Mountain Democrat
Midtown Sacramento is a Halloween hotspot
SACRAMENTO — The Midtown Association is excited to showcase and amplify a robust round-up of harvest and Halloween related events and activations happening throughout the district during the month of October. A sampling of some — but certainly not all — the family-friendly, frightfully fun or downright fabulous activations includes:
Mountain Democrat
Free aging, caregiver classes set
The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Family Caregiver Support Program (FCSP) presents a free Aging & Caregiver educational series in Placerville in October. The four-week educational series will be held on Thursdays beginning Oct. 6 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Placerville Senior Center, 937 Spring St. in Placerville, in the dining room. To register for the educational series or for more information call (530) 621-6192.
Comments / 0