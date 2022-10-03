Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CarGurus
Within the last quarter, CarGurus CARG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CarGurus. The company has an average price target of $28.8 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $20.00.
Benzinga
Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Benzinga
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc TOPS shares are trading higher by 30.86% to $8.38 Friday afternoon. The company on Thursday announced that it has given notice to terminate the equity distribution agreement for the recent sale of the company’s common shares. What Else?. The equity distribution agreement was for up to...
Benzinga
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Papa John's International
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Papa John's International PZZA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga
Greenlane & Other Marijuana Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Need To Know About
Greenlane Holdings' Nick Kovacevich To Step Down As CEO. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN said on Friday that Craig Snyder, the company's current president, will take the helm as CEO effective January 1, 2023. Nick Kovacevich, Greenlane's current CEO, will move full-time into a chief corporate development role and continue to...
Benzinga
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In EOG Resources 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
EOG Resources EOG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.95%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion. Buying $1000 In EOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of EOG stock 15 years...
Benzinga
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Guidewire Software
Within the last quarter, Guidewire Software GWRE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $82.62 versus the current price of Guidewire Software at $62.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Benzinga
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Benzinga
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marathon Oil Stock In The Last 5 Years
Marathon Oil MRO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.56%. Currently, Marathon Oil has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion. Buying $100 In MRO: If an investor had bought $100 of MRO stock 5 years...
Benzinga
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for SITE Centers
SITE Centers SITC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SITE Centers has an average price target of $14.8 with a high of $17.00 and a low of $13.00.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty KIM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Kimco Realty has an average price target of $23.67 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $21.00.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Peloton Interactive
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Peloton Interactive PTON within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 18 analysts have an average price target of $14.4 versus the current price of Peloton Interactive at $8.4599, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 18...
Benzinga
EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Minim MINM stock rose 36.8% to $0.29 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 17.4 million shares is 5452.9% of Minim's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. Aehr Test Systems AEHR...
Comments / 0