Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CarGurus
Within the last quarter, CarGurus CARG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CarGurus. The company has an average price target of $28.8 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $20.00.
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Papa John's International
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Papa John's International PZZA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Greenlane & Other Marijuana Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Need To Know About
Greenlane Holdings' Nick Kovacevich To Step Down As CEO. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN said on Friday that Craig Snyder, the company's current president, will take the helm as CEO effective January 1, 2023. Nick Kovacevich, Greenlane's current CEO, will move full-time into a chief corporate development role and continue to...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In EOG Resources 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
EOG Resources EOG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.95%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion. Buying $1000 In EOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of EOG stock 15 years...
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Can These REITs Keep Paying 9% Dividend Yields?
With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider:
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
