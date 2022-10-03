ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows

By Jennifer Conn
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 166

Wesley Moser
4d ago

as a strong conservative and trump supporter, I am 100% in support for legal recreational marijuana. I have seen alcohol destroy so many lives. Never seen weed do any of that..

Reply(12)
53
EB
4d ago

Medical marijuana is a pay to play scheme and the marijuana isn’t very good here in OH. A two hour drive to Michigan and I can get better marijuana without any hassle. It’s time to legalize it!

Reply(9)
39
Gary Martin
4d ago

Sounds like a majority to me. I wonder what the Right has to say about that. The stoners better not be to lazy to get out and vote!💯

Reply(7)
18
