Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows

Wesley Moser
4d ago
as a strong conservative and trump supporter, I am 100% in support for legal recreational marijuana. I have seen alcohol destroy so many lives. Never seen weed do any of that..
EB
4d ago
Medical marijuana is a pay to play scheme and the marijuana isn’t very good here in OH. A two hour drive to Michigan and I can get better marijuana without any hassle. It’s time to legalize it!
Gary Martin
4d ago
Sounds like a majority to me. I wonder what the Right has to say about that. The stoners better not be to lazy to get out and vote!💯
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow military veterans to become teachers without any teacher license requirements.
