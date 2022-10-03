ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

Which Meme Coin has Growth Potential, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, or Big Eyes?

2022 has been a struggle for many people and businesses in the crypto market, as the ‘crypto winter’ has seen a lot of prices drop- and many businesses suffer as a result. As a result, investors and companies are investing their time and money in strong strategies to make the most of the bullmarket when it returns.
bitcoinist.com

Best 2023 Crypto? The Hideaways Confirms Increased Bonus and Price Rise! Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Polkadot Be the Best 2023 Crypto Investment?

As the weekend closes, SHIB and Dot prices decline, breaking below major support levels and heading for a bearish start this week. The Hideaways (HDWY) team has delivered 450% gains already and, as demand keeps growing, investors can expect the price to triple from its current $0.045. The price is already rising to $0.06 based on huge demand so we’re recommending investors get in now before they miss out!
bitcoinist.com

Will Moshnake Experience A Boom in the Crypto Market like Ethereum And Dogecoin Did?

Participating in the cryptocurrency market now is quite thrilling. There are currently many alternative cryptocurrencies available, beginning with Cardano (ADA) and continuing down the list to Litecoin (LTC). Some, like Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin, are more widely accepted and adopted than others. However, Moshnake (MSH) is one cryptocurrency that is...
bitcoinist.com

5 Best Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2022

Presales are often the best time to get involved in potentially exciting cryptocurrency projects. Private and public presales provide the opportunity to invest in a project at what could possibly be the lowest price before it hits centralized and decentralized exchanges. Typically, a project would use the presale as seed...
bitcoinist.com

Data Shows High Profit Taking In These Cryptocurrencies

Gains had piled up across various cryptocurrencies during the bull market. It was during this time that digital assets across the space had rallied to new all-time highs, painting the charts a pretty shade of green. However, with the advent of the bear market, cryptocurrencies began to lose their value, but there have been various recoveries here and there. Data shows that 3 assets have seen massive profit-taking during such recoveries.
bitcoinist.com

Don’t Call It A Hack: Crypto Reacts To The Binance Smart Chain Exploit And Halt

Was the Binance Smart Chain hacked? In the following article, you’ll find Changpeng Zhao’s exact words about the incident. Everybody else’s opinions, though, are about the halting of the chain. Most people are unaware of what Bitcoinist told you a year ago: the Binance Smart Chain is centralized and advertised as such. It’s not a secret. It’s that blockchain’s main characteristic.
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws 1.7 Trillion SHIB From Huobi

Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn 1.7 trillion SHIB from the crypto exchange Huobi, something that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. 1.72 Trillion SHIB Exited Crypto Exchange Huobi During The Past Day. As per a tweet from crypto transaction tracker Whale Alert,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bitcoinist.com

Uniswap (UNI) And Decentraland (MANA) Holders Buy Into Flasko (FLSK) Presale

Several crypto initiatives started with novel ideas that set them apart in the crypto market. Decentraland (MANA) and Uniswap (UNI) launched in the metaverse and DeFi sectors caused sensations. However, Flasko is bringing its unique approach to the NFT investing area. The Flasko presale has been successful. But how will...
bitcoinist.com

Today in Crypto: LUNC Goes up 12% While IMPT Opens 1st Day of Presale with $150k

It’s been a good day for the crypto market so far, with many established and emerging cryptocurrencies climbing up the graph to take the global market cap to $956.55B. That is a 3.21% increase from Monday. The trading volume has also surged in the last 24 hours by 13.34%, reaching $54.45B at the time of writing.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Set to Topple Solana and Axie Infinity as Best Performing Token in 2022, as Presale Climbs Over $3 Million

For most of 2022, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a constant downward trend, termed the crypto collapse, that has caused most coins to drop drastically in value. While most of the market is still trying to find its footing amidst the bearish situation, Solana (SOL) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are top among the tokens performing better than others. With Big Eyes Coin (BIG) set to launch, we will review these coins and why you should invest in them.
bitcoinist.com

GasBlock (GSBL) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GasBlock (GSBL) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GSBL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, GasBlock (GSBL) is here...
bitcoinist.com

Beginner-Friendly Cryptos: Oryen Network (ORY), Cardano (ADA), Cronos (CRO) And Ethereum (ETH)

Entering the cryptocurrency market is certainly an overwhelming endeavor, yet there are some astonishing gains to be made if you are ready to wade through the options. Fortunately, our analysts have hand-picked some promising options to support even the freshest investor in starting their portfolios. Allow us to introduce ORY of the Oryen Network, ADA token of Cardano, and ETH of Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com

How Visa And FTX Will Partner To Offer Debit Cards Across 40 Countries

Per a report from CNBC, crypto exchange FTX will expand its cooperation with payment giant Visa. The partners will take their crypto debit cards from the United States to over 40 countries and millions of users and merchants worldwide. This new cooperation will be focused on providing payment alternatives to...
bitcoinist.com

Bitget shares latest insight in social trading at Token 2049 Singapore

Seychelles, October 06 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget participated in Token 2049 Singapore, the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week in Singapore. As one of the largest crypto conferences around the world, Token 2049 invited top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovative and keen insights on the crypto world. Among this, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, talked about her observations and views on Social Trading and “Women in Crypto”.
