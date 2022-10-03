Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus Italian Festival returns to Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend, marking 42 years celebrating Italian traditions, food, music and more. The Italian Festival runs this Friday through Sunday at the corner of Hamlet Street and Lincoln Street around St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The festival will feature live entertainment, authentic food, vendors and […]
Ohio family shares story of fighting hunger on the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is getting national attention on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week for helping fight hunger in their community. The Watson family, of Frazeysburg, are set to appear on Hudson’s afternoon talk show Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. Parents, Jason and Anne, along with children Lily, Pax, and Skye, will […]
Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
How celebrities are getting involved in Ohio’s gubernatorial, U.S. Senate campaigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Paul Simon made Gahanna his Graceland last month when he showed up in there to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan. As Ohio’s political campaigns inch closer to the Nov. 8 finish line, a number of high-profile celebrities – from the songwriting industry to Star Wars – have signed off […]
Bake Me Happy opens new German Village-area location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bake Me Happy is back. The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village. The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead […]
NBC4 Today Morrill Ave. shooting 100522
Man shot in southeast Columbus double shooting dies. Community rallies for boy injured in homecoming parade. Grand jury declines to indict officers in Andrew
High school football scores and highlights for Week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Only three weeks remain in the regular season of the Ohio high school football season. Conference titles are up for grabs as the playoff picture comes into view. Here’s the 10 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. DeSales vs. Watterson Hartley at St. […]
WATCH: Guilty verdict is read in murder trial of Holli Osborn
The trial took place in Columbus, Ohio, and the verdict was read on Oct. 6, 2022.
Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer. The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
New Holland Jan. 6 Capitol rioter pleads guilty
WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — A man from New Holland, Ohio, pled guilty on multiple charges related to taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Court documents from the D.C. attorney’s office state James Horning, 44, pled guilty Thursday to the following charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or […]
Fiery reboot at Smokehouse after staff shortage
GRANDVIEW, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a one-two punch for restaurants after COVID-19 closedowns and staff shortages, but Smokehouse Brewing Company is back with a fire in its belly, and a new challenge for customers. “We got through the pandemic and then in 2022, we hit a labor shortage,” said Lenny Kolada, Smokehouse founder. “It […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in September went for $2.8 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.7 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Adopt Andy for $18 and get a forever friend who loves attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home. This week’s pet of the week is “Andy.” This 1-year-old has had a tough start. When he was found on the streets, he had health issues that were causing him to […]
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Cool, cloudy Friday; morning lows near freezing this weekend
We start the morning off fairly mild, out ahead of an approaching cold front. That frontal boundary, however, will start to impact our temperatures this afternoon, only allowing us to work our way into the mid to upper 50s, which is a 15-20 degree drop from where we were yesterday. We will be pretty breezy, and even gusty at times this morning as that cold front tracks through the state. We’ll also hang onto quite a bit of cloud cover, gradually decreasing later this evening.
Warm ahead of biggest cold front of the season in Columbus area
It has been a beautiful day, an ideal day after a cool start near 40. We will see mostly clear skies and little to no wind tonight. A few more clouds will return late, with lows only in the middle to upper 40s, pretty close to normal. Thursday, clouds will...
Person critical after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
Ohio State at Michigan State: three things to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has lived the good life to this point in the season, going 5-0 and having all of its games at home. For the first time, the Buckeyes will be packing their bags and heading out on a trip, to take on struggling Michigan State. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. […]
