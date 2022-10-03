ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Italian Festival returns to Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend, marking 42 years celebrating Italian traditions, food, music and more.  The Italian Festival runs this Friday through Sunday at the corner of Hamlet Street and Lincoln Street around St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The festival will feature live entertainment, authentic food, vendors and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bake Me Happy opens new German Village-area location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bake Me Happy is back. The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village. The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today Morrill Ave. shooting 100522

Man shot in southeast Columbus double shooting dies. Man shot in southeast Columbus double shooting dies. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UZXMl3. Community rallies for boy injured in homecoming parade. Community rallies for boy injured in homecoming parade. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CE0sxG. Grand jury declines to indict officers in Andrew …. Grand jury declines...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football scores and highlights for Week 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Only three weeks remain in the regular season of the Ohio high school football season. Conference titles are up for grabs as the playoff picture comes into view. Here’s the 10 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. DeSales vs. Watterson Hartley at St. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Guilty verdict is read in murder trial of Holli Osborn

The trial took place in Columbus, Ohio, and the verdict was read on Oct. 6, 2022. https://nbc4i.co/3RHZrsk. WATCH: Guilty verdict is read in murder trial of …. The trial took place in Columbus, Ohio, and the verdict was read on Oct. 6, 2022. https://nbc4i.co/3RHZrsk. “SNL” Brendan Gleeson 10/08/2022. "Saturday...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer.  The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Holland Jan. 6 Capitol rioter pleads guilty

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — A man from New Holland, Ohio, pled guilty on multiple charges related to taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Court documents from the D.C. attorney’s office state James Horning, 44, pled guilty Thursday to the following charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or […]
NEW HOLLAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fiery reboot at Smokehouse after staff shortage

GRANDVIEW, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a one-two punch for restaurants after COVID-19 closedowns and staff shortages, but Smokehouse Brewing Company is back with a fire in its belly, and a new challenge for customers. “We got through the pandemic and then in 2022, we hit a labor shortage,” said Lenny Kolada, Smokehouse founder. “It […]
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cool, cloudy Friday; morning lows near freezing this weekend

We start the morning off fairly mild, out ahead of an approaching cold front. That frontal boundary, however, will start to impact our temperatures this afternoon, only allowing us to work our way into the mid to upper 50s, which is a 15-20 degree drop from where we were yesterday. We will be pretty breezy, and even gusty at times this morning as that cold front tracks through the state. We’ll also hang onto quite a bit of cloud cover, gradually decreasing later this evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]

