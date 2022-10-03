We start the morning off fairly mild, out ahead of an approaching cold front. That frontal boundary, however, will start to impact our temperatures this afternoon, only allowing us to work our way into the mid to upper 50s, which is a 15-20 degree drop from where we were yesterday. We will be pretty breezy, and even gusty at times this morning as that cold front tracks through the state. We’ll also hang onto quite a bit of cloud cover, gradually decreasing later this evening.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO