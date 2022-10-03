Read full article on original website
Israeli Ministry Of Health Clears Way For Human Trials Of AllocetraTM, A Proprietary Off-the-Shelf Immunotherapy For Solid Tumors
The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) approved a Phase I/II trial of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s ENLV proprietary immunotherapy drug-candidate AllocetraTM. AllocetraTM is a cell therapy that uses healthy donor cells to reprogram and strengthen the patient’s immune response against cancer. If approved, the drug candidate would be a...
Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response
Reports are circulating related to recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment and experiencing improvement after Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid. President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci both experienced a COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid. The U.S. government researchers have...
Pfizer's Partner BioNTech Signs Research Pact With Australia
Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 partner BioNTech SE BNTX will set up research and manufacturing centers in Australia. BioNTech and Australia's Victoria state signed a partnership to create a center to run clinical research of experimental messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), vaccines, and therapies. The partnership would also involve setting up mRNA...
Ketamine for Parkinson's Disease, PharmaTher Holdings Announces Grant of U.S. Patent To Cover It
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel uses and delivery forms of ketamine to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders announced that the US States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) granted US Patent No: 11,426,366. The patent is titled “Compositions and Methods...
EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
HC Wainwright Initiates Aptorum On Upcoming "Innovative Pipeline"
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aptorum Group Limited APM with a Buy rating and a price target of $8. The analyst is bullish on Aptorum based on three points:. Promising preclinical efficacy of lead product candidate ALS-4, both on a standalone basis and in combination with standard of care vancomycin, against Staphylococcus aureus (SA) infection.
Columbia Care: Updated Estimates Ahead Of Acquisition By Cresco Labs
Columbia Care is being acquired by Cresco Labs CRBLF, in a deal set to close by year-end. In a research note published Thursday, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic kept an overweight rating for CCHWF with a price target of $8.37. “Due to the Cresco deal; our price target of $8.37 is...
How Is The Market Feeling About Abeona Therapeutics?
Abeona Therapeutics's ABEO short percent of float has fallen 9.04% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 177 thousand shares sold short, which is 3.02% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Psyched: CA's Psychedelic-Assisted Treatments, Ketamine Therapy, Near-Death Experience And More
Alberta Becomes The First Canadian Province To Regulate Psychedelics-Assisted Therapy. As of January 2023, Canada’s 4th largest province will be the first to offer supervised treatments involving psychedelic substances such as psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, mescaline, DMT and ketamine to those among its 4.5 million population suffering from mental health disorders.
Why Nasdaq-100 Inverse ETF SQQQ Is Up 11%
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF SQQQ shares are trading sharply higher by some 10.91% to $58.75 Friday. SQQQ is a popular, 3x-leveraged inverse ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. Major indices are lower Friday following better-than-expected U.S. unemployment data, which has added to concerns over a tight labor market. This has...
