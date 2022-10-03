Read full article on original website
Cyclist killed after being hit multiple times, authorities search for suspects
Officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are seeking help from the public to locate and identify any suspects that may have been involved in a fatal vehicle versus bicycle crash that occurred late last month. On September 27 at around 10 PM, police received reports of an accident...
Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo West 17-year-old identified in fatal crash
THURSDAY 10/06/2022 5:08 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Christopher Cole Compton, 17, of Pueblo West as the teen who died in the traffic crash. Compton died from injuries suffered during the vehicle crash near Avenida del Oro and W. Camino Pablo Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:34 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said all lanes of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevards are back open. WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:03 p.m. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with […]
Officer finds more than 300 fentanyl pills after investigation into suspicious vehicle
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an officer arrested two people after discovering hundreds of fentanyl pills inside a vehicle on South Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD on Wednesday, Oct. 5, an officer was in the 300 block of S. Academy Blvd., which is near the intersection of Airport Road, for […]
Colorado SWAT team apprehends armed runaways in tent
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team apprehended two juvenile runaways while they were camping in a tent near an Eastern Pueblo County mobile home park on Wednesday night. A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, that were reportedly romantically involved, broke into a family member's home to steal weapons and ammunition before going on the run.
Pueblo SWAT team arrests runaway teens who stole guns and ammunition
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two teens were arrested in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday night, Oct. 5, after they were found in a stolen tent with ammunition and multiple guns. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded Wednesday evening to the 33000 block of East Highway 96, looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy and […]
