Alexandria, VA

Alexandria home hunt highlights for Oct 7, 2022

There are currently 369 homes for sale. Of those for sale, 219 are condos, 46 are detached homes and 104 are townhomes. The median sales price is $527,500 and the median list price is $707,950 according to Homesnap. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Morning Notes

Stephanie Landrum Connects Alexandria — “The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership has played a critical role in how Alexandria has grown and changed.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Friday — Clear throughout the day. High of 73 and low of 55. Sunrise at 7:11 am and sunset at 6:43...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Visit Alexandria reports record tourism rebound

Pandemic? Alexandria just broke the all-time record for consumption-based tax revenue with $76 million for fiscal year 2022, according to the city’s tourism bureau. At its annual meeting this week, Visit Alexandria reported that its expanded marketing efforts — with support from the Alexandria’s American Rescue Plan funding — allowed the city to capitalize on pent-up travel demand.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Alexandria, VA
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

Except for the shots fired in the Braddock neighborhood, it’s been a relatively quiet week in Alexandria. The water was still settling on Monday after the big drop on Friday: the Potomac Yard Metro station was going to be delayed until sometime in 2023 and the shutdown affecting Alexandria would be continued into November.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers

Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Own a luxury townhome in the heart of Del Ray!

Welcome to Darden Towns — a small community of 4 luxury townhomes presented by Old Creek Homes!. Only half a block off Mt. Vernon Avenue, these luxury townhomes have 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with a modern open floor plan. The 3,200 square feet of living space includes a kitchen with a large island, and beautiful tiled backsplash. Each home also has a large basement family room perfect for entertaining, centered around a gas fireplace and stunning accent wall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police

Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
TYSONS, VA
There’s a new art gallery at Canal Center Plaza in Old Town North

A new art gallery in Old Town North will celebrate its grand opening with an event showcasing a number of Alexandria artists. Starting on October 8 (Saturday), the Old Town Arts Alliance will celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month at the Canal Center Plaza (44 Canal Center) in the new Old Town North Arts District.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Alexandria public sector workers vote to unionize

Nearly 200 Alexandria workers hopped onto a wave of unionization in Virginia following a new law allowing collective bargaining. In an election held by mail, the City of Alexandria Labor and Trades Bargaining unit voted to select the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 20 Local 3001 as their union representative, AFSCME said in a release.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco

A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
SILVER SPRING, MD

