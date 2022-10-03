Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
Alexandria home hunt highlights for Oct 7, 2022
There are currently 369 homes for sale. Of those for sale, 219 are condos, 46 are detached homes and 104 are townhomes. The median sales price is $527,500 and the median list price is $707,950 according to Homesnap. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Stephanie Landrum Connects Alexandria — “The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership has played a critical role in how Alexandria has grown and changed.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Friday — Clear throughout the day. High of 73 and low of 55. Sunrise at 7:11 am and sunset at 6:43...
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s first speed cameras headed to City Council review this month
A plan to install Alexandria’s first speed cameras is headed to final review at the City Council later this month. The ordinance will authorize the installation of five cameras across Alexandria school zones with the goal of reducing speeds in those zones. The ordinance doesn’t specify where those cameras...
alxnow.com
Visit Alexandria reports record tourism rebound
Pandemic? Alexandria just broke the all-time record for consumption-based tax revenue with $76 million for fiscal year 2022, according to the city’s tourism bureau. At its annual meeting this week, Visit Alexandria reported that its expanded marketing efforts — with support from the Alexandria’s American Rescue Plan funding — allowed the city to capitalize on pent-up travel demand.
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
alxnow.com
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
Except for the shots fired in the Braddock neighborhood, it’s been a relatively quiet week in Alexandria. The water was still settling on Monday after the big drop on Friday: the Potomac Yard Metro station was going to be delayed until sometime in 2023 and the shutdown affecting Alexandria would be continued into November.
alxnow.com
Alexandria School Board asks City Council to reduce speed limits to 15 mph in school zones
Things are about to slow down in school zones. The Alexandria School Board on Thursday (October 6) unanimously approved a resolution requesting a reduction from 25 miles per hour to 15 mph in school zones. “We are really making our students and our community safe,” said Board Member Abdel Elnoubi,...
NBC Washington
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers
Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
arlnow.com
Cars keep crashing and flipping in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway in Arlington
It’s almost as automatic as Steph Curry draining free throws at this point. Whenever there’s a soaking rainfall, it seems that some drivers cannot help but slide off the road at a certain bend in the northbound GW Parkway near Key Bridge, sometimes flipping their cars in the process.
alxnow.com
Own a luxury townhome in the heart of Del Ray!
Welcome to Darden Towns — a small community of 4 luxury townhomes presented by Old Creek Homes!. Only half a block off Mt. Vernon Avenue, these luxury townhomes have 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with a modern open floor plan. The 3,200 square feet of living space includes a kitchen with a large island, and beautiful tiled backsplash. Each home also has a large basement family room perfect for entertaining, centered around a gas fireplace and stunning accent wall.
alxnow.com
For fifth straight year, Alexandria makes Best Small City list by Condé Nast Traveler
For the fifth straight year, Alexandria was named in the top five best small cities in the country in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Alexandria took home the fourth spot this year after placing third the last two years in a row. Aspen, Colorado. Alexandria,...
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police
Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
alxnow.com
There’s a new art gallery at Canal Center Plaza in Old Town North
A new art gallery in Old Town North will celebrate its grand opening with an event showcasing a number of Alexandria artists. Starting on October 8 (Saturday), the Old Town Arts Alliance will celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month at the Canal Center Plaza (44 Canal Center) in the new Old Town North Arts District.
WTOP
Property tax bills due in Fairfax Co., but there’s some relief for car owners
The pandemic caused the value of used cars and trucks to increase by 33% on average. While residents of Fairfax County, Virginia, won’t bear the entire brunt of that impact on their car taxes, they still will be paying more for what usually are depreciating assets. “This is probably...
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
alxnow.com
Alexandria public sector workers vote to unionize
Nearly 200 Alexandria workers hopped onto a wave of unionization in Virginia following a new law allowing collective bargaining. In an election held by mail, the City of Alexandria Labor and Trades Bargaining unit voted to select the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 20 Local 3001 as their union representative, AFSCME said in a release.
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco
A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
