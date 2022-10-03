Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 21, Kansas State 20. One of the dumb things about trying to do this is when you consider this … how differently would Iowa State fans feel had two of those kicks gone in and the Cyclones were 4-1 heading into Farmageddon? I liked Kansas State all off-season. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has done with Adrian Martinez exactly what I thought he would – that’s utilize the playmaker’s strengths and not ask him to do things that he won’t be successful at. Having said that, the Wildcats are a bit one-dimensional offensively, which is something I love matchup-wise in regards to Iowa State’s defense. I like the Cyclones to bounce back in a low-scoring slobber knocker.

AMES, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO