Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
Staff Picks: Kansas State Wildcats
Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 21, Kansas State 20. One of the dumb things about trying to do this is when you consider this … how differently would Iowa State fans feel had two of those kicks gone in and the Cyclones were 4-1 heading into Farmageddon? I liked Kansas State all off-season. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has done with Adrian Martinez exactly what I thought he would – that’s utilize the playmaker’s strengths and not ask him to do things that he won’t be successful at. Having said that, the Wildcats are a bit one-dimensional offensively, which is something I love matchup-wise in regards to Iowa State’s defense. I like the Cyclones to bounce back in a low-scoring slobber knocker.
cyclonefanatic.com
Farmageddon meeting No. 106 encapsulates new-era Big 12
The Iowa State – Kansas State rivalry is one of the most notable rivalries in the current Big 12, and in two years when a certain pair of schools depart, it will only be bigger. This weekend and this meeting between the programs – the 106th of its kind...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State picked first in Big 12 preseason poll
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball team has been picked by the Big 12’s coaches to win the 2022-23 regular season title, the conference announced on Thursday. The Cyclones finished one point ahead of second-place Texas, amassing 75 points to the Longhorns’ 74, with each team receiving four first-place votes.
cyclonefanatic.com
Scouting Kansas State
Last matchup: Iowa State, 33-20, W @ Kansas State (2021) When Iowa State and KSU take the field on Saturday night, the Cyclone defense will be tasked with stopping a similar attack to the Wildcats’ in-state rivals. With a quarterback in Adrian Martinez that is proficient in rushing and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: K-State head coach Chris Klieman previews Iowa State
Hear everything Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman had to say about his team’s upcoming trip to Ames to play Iowa State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in this video of his weekly press conference. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa,...
cyclonefanatic.com
Joens named Big 12 Preseason POTY, Ryan & Donarski honored
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s women’s basketball team featured prominently in the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards announced on Wednesday morning, with senior Ashley Joens checking in as the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. Joens was also a...
Comments / 0