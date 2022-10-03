ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Iowa vs. Illinois Football Preview

Five weeks into the 2022 football season, the Iowa Hawkeyes stand at a crossroads. With a 3-2 record (1-1 in conference play) and difficult games against Ohio State, Minnesota, and Purdue still looming, Iowa’s season could veer sharply in one of two directions; mediocrity, or contention for a division title in a Big Ten West that remains ripe for the taking. It does not seem dramatic to ask whether Iowa’s upcoming game against Illinois could be the difference between staying alive in the Big Ten West or having to scratch and claw to achieve bowl eligibility.
Matchup to watch: Iowa’s rush defense vs. Chase Brown

One area which was relatively exposed in last week’s game against Michigan was the Iowa Hawkeyes struggling to stop the Wolverine rushing attack. Behind an assertive back in Blake Corum, they built a 13-point lead with an efficient passing attack and, more importantly, 131 rushing yards on 25 attempts (5.2 YPC).
The Butcher’s Word: Illinois Fighting Illini

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in serious need of a win after dropping their second game of the season last Saturday against the #4 Michigan Wolverines. Now the Hawkeyes hit the road for their second Big Ten road game, this time heading to Champaign to take on Illinois. The Illini are...
The Pants Predicts: Iowa at Illinois

Illinois has gotten off to a hot start in 2022, entering Saturday’s matchup at 4-1 and riding the high of a 34-10 win in Camp Randall which cost Paul Chryst his job. Now they play host to the Hawkeyes for a night game in Champaign looking to avenge losses in each of the last eight seasons. Iowa comes in just looking to be competent on offense.
Illinois vs. Iowa: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update

We’re looking at another nice night for college football. Frankly, I’m happy the game is being played on October 8 and not October 29, when weather in that part of the country is incredibly volatile (though when I checked the forecast this morning, there was a freeze watch in the Champaign area). Fortunately, this will not be one of those weird weekends. Temps look nice with kickoff in the high 50s and little wind. Which is great, because that stadium can be a wind tunnel on the wrong day (I went to the Iowa-Illinois game in 2004 and it was near-impossible doing anything going toward one end of the field. Made for tough tailgating too). I’d bring a jacket or sweatshirt for later in the evening, but otherwise, this looks pretty good.
FRAN SPEAKS: Iowa Basketball Media Day

Hello! Long time no talk! I’m back, with another press conference recap. Only this time, we’re recapping Fran McCaffery talking to the media during Iowa Basketball’s media day, which was held yesterday in Carver. Who needs football, right? It’s basketball season! Let’s turn the page — the...
